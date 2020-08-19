WorkWave Launches Easy-to-Use Custom Digital Forms Solution to Create a Paperless Environment, Improve the Customer Experience and Complete Sales and Service Operations More Quickly

HOLMDEL, N.J, August 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, today announces the launch of WorkWave Forms, an easy-to-use custom digital form management solution that allows customers to create custom forms tied directly into WorkWave platforms, creating a paperless environment and reducing the time needed to acquire new customers and complete service orders. WorkWave Forms allows users to craft a truly unique experience for their end customers, conforming to the way today's consumers want to interact, while increasing operational efficiency for both office and field workers. Field technicians have the ability to add and complete business-essential forms, proposals, checklists, and other company-required documents directly from their mobile device or tablet while in the field, have that information saved directly into the underlying platform database, where the information can be used to complete sales, service, invoicing and other important activities.

At the end of a busy day, the last thing a service technician wants to do is drive back to the office to fill out or drop off paperwork. With Workwave Forms, having access anytime, from anywhere to one of the most essential pieces of a technician's service process will save time and resources by eliminating unnecessary paperwork, searching for information and expense. While state forms may be mandatory and consistent from company to company, the ability to use and complete uniquely branded, customized forms can improve a company's professional appearance and set them apart from the competition.

"Our customers asked for more robust functionality around creating, accessing, using, and administering digital forms, and we listened. WorkWave Forms empowers its users with end-to-end functionality to create proposals, accept digital signatures, and effortlessly fill out state-mandated forms - any form - digitally from any location," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "Customers will find that this is perhaps the best forms solution in the field service software industry."

WorkWave Forms benefits both office staff, as well as technicians, with a range of uses including, but not limited to:

Access to a library of common forms, including state-required forms

Ability to easily set up templates and map fields for auto-fill, pre-population, calculations, images and signatures

Assign fields to specific user roles and define mandatory fields

Access, manage, and complete forms through web or mobile app

Accept in-person or remote digital e-signatures from customers

Both online and offline access

WorkWave Forms is currently integrated within WorkWave PestPac, WorkWave Service platforms, and WorkWave PestPac Select, and can be accessed via a single sign on. Please visit our website for more information on WorkWave Forms for PestPac, PestPac Select and WorkWave Service.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.



Media Contact

Brittany Boyle

Strategic Communications Manager, WorkWave

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800-762-0301 x617

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/workwave/r/workwave-launches-easy-to-use-custom-digital-forms-solution-to-create-a-paperless-environment--impro,c3171623

SOURCE WorkWave