WorkWave Launches SalesPro to Empower Businesses to Generate More Sales, More Efficiently

Holmdel, NJ, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, today announces the launch of SalesPro, an intuitive, cloud-based sales proposal creation solution integrated into WorkWave's ServMan software platform designed to shorten the sales cycle, increase sales conversions, and deliver a superior customer experience.

"Leaders of service-driven companies in every industry know that selling to net new customers, and upselling existing customers, is just as important as providing great service," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "With SalesPro, sales teams will be able to close deals faster by moving from proposal to order seamlessly while standing in a customer's location. This gives them an edge over their competition, and the ability to quickly convert new customers, upsell existing ones, and generate more revenue and profit for their businesses. And this experience gives customers exactly the right first impression they want when establishing a long-lasting customer relationship with a service provider."

WorkWave's ServMan solution is a highly configurable, fully-integrated enterprise resource management platform designed to enable complex, middle-market residential and commercial, single or multi-location service companies to be in control of how they want to manage and grow their businesses. With SalesPro, ServMan businesses have the power to create custom proposal templates that utilize current inventory stock and costing information to prepare and present for digital sign-off complex, image-rich sales proposals directly to customers while on-site. The fully-integrated design of ServMan allows these proposals to not only establish new customers and agreements, but also generate work orders, create service schedules, and kick-off automatically scheduled events, shortening the overall order to cash cycle.

About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and the customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,700 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

