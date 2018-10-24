WorkWave PestPac Powers Customer Growth with Strategic Marketing Automation Capabilities

WorkWave PestPac's updated marketing functionality starts with a brand new, updated dashboard that allows its users to view aggregate statistics from all campaigns, filter performance by single or all marketing areas, and provide new metrics like email open and click rate.

"As WorkWave focuses on being a strategic partner to its customers enabling growth and expansion, it is critical that its customers have access to high-quality and effective marketing automation software that manages campaigns, tracks performance and ultimately helps obtain leads," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "With WorkWave PestPac's new marketing enhancements, our customers can do this and more."

Additional feature updates include:

Campaign Manager: New, more intuitive layout that includes high-level statistics for easy analysis. Users can see open/click rates and statuses, can search through campaigns and can filter campaigns as needed.

New, more intuitive layout that includes high-level statistics for easy analysis. Users can see open/click rates and statuses, can search through campaigns and can filter campaigns as needed. Activity Report: Deeper integration with WorkWave PestPac to provide users with more context on emails sent to customers, linking specific activity to customer profiles within PestPac.

Deeper integration with WorkWave PestPac to provide users with more context on emails sent to customers, linking specific activity to customer profiles within PestPac. Campaign Builder: This entirely revamped design walks users through the necessary steps in creating and sending a campaign. Users can also now choose from which email(s) they want to send or receive campaigns.

To support WorkWave PestPac customer marketing initiatives, WorkWave is also offering marketing agency services to its customers, which provide access to marketing experts and industry insight that will enable these customers to adopt industry-leading marketing strategies, facilitating growth and ensuring business success.

WorkWave Agency currently supports over 100 WorkWave PestPac customers, with a focus on building clients' web presence and website authority both in their local areas, and also with search engines. WorkWave Agency has facilitated significant growth in terms of traffic/leads for its current customers.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, a division of IFS's Service Management business unit, provides comprehensive field service management solutions that connect every facet of a business through its unified, easy-to-use platforms. The company's suite of solutions allows field service professionals across industries to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through its mobile solutions. WorkWave's platforms provide over 8,000 customers an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide an exceptional customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding products, growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Awards, IT World Awards and Best Place to Work by NJBiz and Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com .

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com .

Contact Brittany Kinsella Email pr@workwave.com Phone 800-762-0301 x617 Website www.workwave.com

SOURCE WorkWave

Related Links

http://workwave.com

