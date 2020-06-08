WorkWave Releases Industry-Specific WorkWave Service Software

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ® , a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today releases two industry-specific solutions for the field service industry: WorkWave Service Lawn & Landscape and WorkWave Service Cleaning. These solutions were designed in conjunction with WorkWave's current landscape and cleaning customers to ensure that WorkWave understood the unique requirements of these industries, and created software that would enable them to drive increased efficiency and profitability, while offering a superior digital experience for their teams and customers.

"Much like the pest control industry, the landscaping and cleaning industries have specific needs unlike any other service industry, and our software's ability to meet these unique needs is critical to helping them grow and run an increasingly digital business," said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "This vertical focus is especially important now, as customers of these essential industries are expecting a more contactless experience from their field service providers."

With WorkWave Service Lawn & Landscape and WorkWave Service Cleaning, users will utilize applications that feature industry-specific terms and designs, service set-ups, and helpful content that will:

Improve their digital presence and drive new sales through online booking, where customers can get quotes and book services online, as well as access and view lead details from any mobile device.

Complete more jobs and become more efficient by letting customers know when their landscaping and cleaning crews are on the way via text, updating customers on the job status, having them confirm appointments, and knowing where field employees are when they start a job through geotagging.

Save time and improve cash flow with integrated payment options, such as the ability to email customers or send an invoice with an Epay link after a job is complete, collect bulk payments at the end of the workday, and take payments digitally.

Access the software via one universal license, giving teams the flexibility to use WorkWave Service whether they are in the office or on-the-go.

With these Workwave Service applications, companies can experience the flexibility and mobility they need to provide quality service from any location, generate new sales, and drive overall profitability.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.



The following files are available for download:

