World 3D Printers Industry Assessment 2015-2019 & 2020-2030 - Optimistic, Balanced & Conservative Forecasts, Considering COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printers Market 2020-2030 by Printer Type (Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers, Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers), Material Form, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printers market is expected to reach $39.9 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 20.4% despite the COVID-19 impact.



In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.



Highlighted with 82 tables and 80 figures, this 170-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Printer Type, Material Form, Technology, End User, and Region.



Based on printer type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Based on material form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Liquid Printing Material

Filament Printing Material

Powder Printing Material

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Other Technologies

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Construction

Education

Food and Culinary

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Printer Type, Technology, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Desktop Metal

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Co.

FlashForge Corporation

Formlabs Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Leapfrog 3D Printers

Markforged

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Printrbot

Proto Labs Inc.

Robo 3D

Shining 3D

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Tiertime Corporation

Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Zortrax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6twuc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

