World 3D Printing Plastics Market Report 2020 - Industry Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% During 2020-2030 Despite COVID-19 Implications

The global 3D printing plastics market is expected to reach $3,613.2 million by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.7% despite the COVID-19 impact.

The global 3D printing plastics market is expected to reach $3,613.2 million by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.7% despite the COVID-19 impact.

In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. Highlighted with 91 tables and 116 figures, this 215-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printing plastics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printing plastics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Polymer Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on polymer type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Photopolymers

Thermoplastics

Nylon

Polylatic Acid (PLA)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Other Polymers

Based on material form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Liquid



Filament

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Nylon

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)

Others

Powder



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Vat Photopolymerisation

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Commercial

Personal

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Other Applications

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Fashion and Aesthetics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Polymer Type, Material Form, and Application over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printing plastics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Asiga

Aviv3D

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

Carbon3D Inc.

Clariant

CRP Group

DowDuPont Inc.

Envisiontec GmbH

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries AG

FormLabs Inc.

Golden Plastics

HP Inc.

Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Materialise N.V.

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Oxford Performance Materials

Polyone Corporation

Prodways Technologies

Proto Labs , Inc.

, Inc. Ricoh Company Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

Voxeljet AG

XYZ Printing, Inc.

