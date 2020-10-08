World 50 and G100 Come Together to Form the World's Leading Peer-to-Peer Platform for Senior Executives

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50 and G100, the world's leading peer-to-peer platforms for business leaders, have come together to form the most comprehensive peer learning, development and networking community for the world's top performing companies and their leaders.

The partnership creates the most influential membership-based organization where CEOs, boards, and senior executives from globally respected organizations build relationships, exchange practical advice and gain insight on the pressing matters facing business leaders now as they drive their companies into the future. The merger was finalized on September 22, 2020.

World 50 and G100 will remain a private organization with the sole mission of accelerating the success of members and their organizations. For the immediate term, membership status and benefits in the respective organizations will be unchanged, yet enhanced and enriched by the broader capabilities available to the combined World 50 and G100 organization. For example, G100 members will gain access to World 50's Inclusion and Diversity Impact platform, a long-term, cross-organization initiative intended to accelerate progress on one of the most pressing issues of our time. This platform was created in response to overwhelming demand among World 50 members for a forum dedicated to direct, open conversations about accelerating the real and immediate impact private enterprise can have on creating a diverse, inclusive society with true equality of opportunity. G100 Chairman Scott Miller will now be Chairman of the combined organization, Dave Niles will continue as President of G100, and the flagship G100 CEO group remains under the leadership of Daniel Casse. World 50 CEO, David Wilkie, is now CEO of the combined organization.

"The leadership imperative has never been more profound. If leadership will differentiate success more than ever before, World 50's and G100's united mission of helping leaders stay ahead is now more relevant than ever," shared Wilkie. "With today's uncertainty and the stakes our members face in these unprecedented times, there is no better time than now to bring these two great organizations together in service of our respective members."

"We are excited about joining forces with World 50, a world-class company we have long admired," said Scott Miller. "The opportunity will further enhance both companies' ability to deliver value to members, accelerate their success and connect them to the most valuable networks for CEOs, boards, the C-suite and beyond."

Last year, World 50 also acquired London-based Procurement Leaders, the world's largest and most valuable procurement network and intelligence platform. The goal is that each company will provide a comprehensive and differentiated suite of services aligned to supporting executives leading and transforming modern enterprises.

About World 50

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives at globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The busiest officer-level executives and their most promising future leaders trust World 50 to facilitate collaboration, conversation and counsel on the topics most crucial to leading, transforming and growing modern enterprises. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. World 50 members reside in more than 27 countries on six continents and are leaders at companies that average more than US$30 billion in revenue. World 50 is a private company that serves no other purpose than to accelerate the success of its members and their organizations. It is composed of highly curious associates who consider it a privilege to help leaders stay ahead.

About G100

Founded in 1998, G100 helps influential senior executives succeed in some of the most challenging environments and overcome the most pressing obstacles through peer development. Programs enable members to counsel and interact with fellow chief executive officers and other C-Suite executives, board directors and business thought leaders through private, candid, and informed discussion, in both a digital and in-person format. G100 is not a lobbying organization or industry trade group and does not seek consensus on issues. Membership is carefully curated to have "the best conversation in business."

