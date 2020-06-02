World 5G Equipment Maket Analysis 2020-2025 - Growing Adoption of Smartphones and Demand for Better Connectivity Driving Market Forward

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $ 11.75 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity. This study identifies the growing adoption of smartphone and demand for better connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.



The 5G equipment market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes



The 5G equipment market is segmented as below:



By Product

Macrocell

Small cell

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The 5G equipment market covers the following areas:

5G equipment market sizing

5G equipment market forecast

5G equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G equipment market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.. Also, the 5G equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Small cell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4c41b

