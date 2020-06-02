World 5G Equipment Maket Analysis 2020-2025 - Growing Adoption of Smartphones and Demand for Better Connectivity Driving Market Forward
Jun 02, 2020, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $ 11.75 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity. This study identifies the growing adoption of smartphone and demand for better connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.
The 5G equipment market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes
The 5G equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Macrocell
- Small cell
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The 5G equipment market covers the following areas:
- 5G equipment market sizing
- 5G equipment market forecast
- 5G equipment market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G equipment market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.. Also, the 5G equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Small cell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corp.
