World ADAS & AV Technologies and Components Market Report 2020: Focus on Camera, Radar & Lidar Sensors, High Precision GNSS for Mapping & Localization, and Robotaxis

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS & AV Technologies and Components Market, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep dive analysis on every enabling technology in ADAS and AV ecosystem that includes: perception & sensing hardware & software, contextual data interpretation, and AI machine learning software & hardware.



The market analysis in terms of sales, pricing, and value of important technologies covered are:

1. 3D sensing cameras for in-cabin and world-facing applications including in-cabin/driver monitoring/gesture recognition/occupant monitoring camera, forward ADAS/main camera, thermal camera, and surround-view camera system. Along with sub-component level analysis of CMOS Image Sensors, optics, & illumination sources

2. Long-range and short/medium-range LiDAR sensing with respect to major technologies that includes mechanical scanning, OPA, solid-state, FMCW, 3D flash, among others. Along with the illumination and photodetection technologies

3. Long-range and short/medium-range radar sensing systems

4. High-precision GNSS/INS, HD maps, V2X, machine learning/AI, software stack, middleware, OS, computing hardware, data annotation, AV testing and simulation (SIL, DIL, HIL, VIL) technologies

5. Demand analysis from the perspective of passenger and commercial vehicles specifically towards: robotaxis, autonomous shuttles/pods/delivery vehicles, long-haul platooning, level 3 highway pilot, level 4 highway pilot, level 4 automated valet parking

6. Mapping of key suppliers in each technology category by levels of automation (level 1/2, level 2++/3, and level 4) and OEM brands ADAS to Autonomous Vehicles - Levels of Automation across Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Segment Sensor Suite, Enabling Technologies for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Application

7. Holistic analysis of the combined impact of mega-trends on mobility such as automation, electrification, connected mobility, shared mobility, fleet services

8. Investments, funding, M&A, partnerships, collaborations in the AV ecosystem and its impact on the AV demand is analyzed

AV regulatory framework across major markets along with the analysis of AV readiness index



Key Questions Answered

What is the current status of vehicle automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry?

When will we see true autonomous driving on roads?

Which companies will be the first to enter volume production of AVs?

What are the different ways in which OEMs, Tier 1s, and new AV tech players going to monetize autonomous driving?

What is the communicated time-to-market by the leading OEMs and tech companies?

When is level 3 AVs expected on North American roads?

How are the regulatory frameworks being developed across major automotive markets?

What is the status of Chinese AV industry developments? And how are the Chinese OEMs, tech players, and Tier 1s approaching autonomy?

Which markets are expected to drive the demand for AVs?

How will autonomy be introduced first in robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and autonomous delivery vehicles?

Who will win the supplier race to autonomy?

How are the key autonomous driving technologies evolving?

What is the relevance and threat of LiDAR technology in autonomous driving? And where will it be used specifically?

How will the LiDAR prices impact the overall sensor suite package price?

How are camera technologies evolving and how are the suppliers sustaining in this competitive market?

How are HD maps and GNSS playing important role in autonomous driving?

How are the stack players aligning in this market?

How are data annotation players placed in this market?

Which machine learning/AI techniques will be used majorly in autonomous driving?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of Research



2 Research Methodology



3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19



4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2



5 Autonomous Oem Passenger Vehicles - Level and Above



6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service



7 Camera Sensor

Market Forecast

Camera Demand by Levels of Automation

Camera Demand by Technology Types

Technology Trends

Forward Main Camera (Mono, Stereo, Triple)

Surround-View Camera System

Thermal Camera

In-Cabin Monitoring - Driver Monitoring System and Gesture Recognition

Suppliers Analysis

Image Sensor Suppliers Analysis

Tier Suppliers Analysis

8 Radar Sensor

Market Forecast

Radar Demand by Levels of Automation

Radar Demand by Technology Types

Technology Trends

Short/Medium-Range Radar

Long-Range Radar

High-Resolution Imaging Radar/ 4D Radar

Suppliers Analysis

9 Lidar Sensor

Market Forecast

Technology Trends

Mechanical Scanning Lidar

Solid-State Lidar

Lidar Suppliers Analysis

Lidar Sub-Components

Photodetector Technologies

VCSEL

10 High Precision GNSS for Mapping & Localization

Market Forecast

Technology Trends

11 Penetration of Data Annotation

Technology Trends

12 Autonomy Package Cost Analysis

Value Share of Components for Land Lautonomy Packages

Value Share of Components for Land Above Autonomy Packages

13 Appendices

ADAS and Autonomous Functions

Levels of Autonomy

Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective

Companies Mentioned

2getthere

ABAX Sensing

AdaSky

Advanced Scientific Concept

Aeva

Aeye

Affectiva

AIMotive

AIRY3D

Allied Vision

Ambarella

ams

AMS (Acquired CMOSIS in 2015)

Analog Devices

Apex.Ai

Apple

Aptiv

Arbe Robotics

Argo (Ford & VW)

Artilux

Audi

Aurora Innovation

Aurrigo

AutoX

Baidu

Baidu King Long

Baraja

Beamagine

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of BAIC Group)

BelAZ

Benewake

Blackmore Sensors and analytics (Acquired by Aurora)

Blickfeld

Blink AI Technologies

BMW

Bosch

Box Bot

Bright Way Vision

Broadmann17

BYD Co Ltd

Byton

Carnavicom

Carnegie robotics

Caruma Technologies (not Operating)

Carvi

Caterpillar Inc.

Cepton technologies

CEVT

Chongqing Jinkang

CNH Industrial and subsidiary IVECO

Coast Autonomous

Colorado Engineering Inc.

Compound Eye

Continental

DAF Trucks (Subsidiary of Paccar)

Daimler

Denso

DGWORLD

Didi Chuxing

Draper Lab

EasyMile

Echodyne

Einride

Embark

Embedded vision systems

Encradar

Epilog AI

Espros Photonics corporation

Espros Photonics corporation

FABU

Fastree3D

FAW Group

FCA

Ficosa

Five AI

FLIR

Ford

Ford Otosan (Parent company Ford)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

FotoNation (acquired by Xperi)

Freightliner Trucks (Parent company Daimler Trucks North America)

Furukawa Electric

GACHA Sensible4 and MUJI

Gardian optical Technologies

Gatik AI

Geely

Genius Pros

Ghostwave

GM

GM Cruise

Grab

Great Changes, Inc.

Harman (Samsung)

Haylion Technologies

HealthyRoad

Hella

Hella Aglaia

Hesai

Himax Technologies Inc.

Hino Motors

Hirain

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Honda

Hybrid LiDAR Systems AG

Hyundai

Hyundai Mobis

IAV

Ibeo Automotive System

IEE

Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG

INFOWORKS

InnoSenT

Innoviz technologies

Innovusion

Insight LiDAR

Intellivision

Ionterra

IPROC (no Website)

Irvine Sensors Corporation

Isuzu Motors Ltd

Jabil Optics

JAC Motors (Jianghuai Automobile Co)

JLR (subsidiary of Tata Motors)

John Deere

JS LiDAR

JSC KAMAZ

Kalray

Kamaz

Kelios

Kenworth Trucks (Parent company PACCAR)

(Parent company PACCAR) Kodiak Robotics

LeddarTech

Leishen Intellignet Systems

LG

Lidence

LightMetrics

livox tech

Local Motors

Locomation

Lorentech

Luminar

Lumotive

Lunewave

LyfeLens (No Website)

Lyft

Lytx

Mack Trucks

MAN Trucks & Bus

Mando Halla

May Mobility

Melexis

Melexis

Metawave

Mirada Technologies

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi electronic corporation

Mobileye

MOBILTECH

Myakiatto

NavInfo

Navistar International Corp

Navya

Neolix

Neptec Technologies

NEVS

Nidec

NIO

Nissan

Nullmax

Nuro

Nvidia

Oculii

Ohmio Automation

Omnivision

ON Semiconductor

Opel (GM)

Opsys Tech

Optalert

Optimus Ride

Ouster

Owl Autonomous Imaging

PACCAR

Panasonic

Panasonic

Pathpartner Technology Inc.

Peloton Technology

PerceptIN

Perrone Robotics

Peterbilt (Parent company PACCAR)

Phantom Intelligence

Pioneer

PixelPlus

PMDTechnologies

Pony.ai

Porsche

Princeton Lightwave (Acquired by Argo AI)

Prophesee

PSA Group

Puls.ai

Quanergy System

Redsensors

Renault

Renesas

Renesas

RIDECELL

Ridecell Auro

Rivian

RoadAngel

RoadEyes

Roadsense (Trakm8)

Robosense

SAIC

Samsung

Samsung

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Satir

SCANIA

Seeing Machine

Seek Thermal (Not yet launched)

Sense Photonics

SF Motors / Seres

Shaanxi Automobile Group

SICK AG

SiLC Technologies

Sinotruk

SmartDrive Systems

SmartEye

SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony

SOS Labs

ST Engineering

Starsky Robotics (Shut down)

Steradian Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics

StradVision

Strobe Inc (Acquired by Cruise)

SureStar

Tanway

Tata Motor Corp

Telenav

Tencent

Tesla

Tetravue

ThorDrive

Torc Robotics (Daimler acquired)

Towerjazz

Toyota

Transdev and Lohr group

TriEye

Trilumina

Turboroto

TuSimple

Uber (Volvo Cars, toyota, Denso)

Udelv

Uhnder

Valeo

Vayyar Imaging

Velodyne LiDAR

Veoneer

Vicomtech-IK4

Videantis

viisights

Volkswagen

Volvo Cars

Volvo Trucks

Voyage

Waymo

Waymo

WeRide (JingChi)

Westfield

Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd.

XenomatiX

Yandex

Zenuity

ZF

Zoox

ZVISION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elt4f6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

