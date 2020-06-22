World Aerospace Market Study 2020-2030 with COVID-19 Adjusted Analyses and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider aerospace market, and compares it with other markets.



The global aerospace market is expected to decline from $342.4 billion in 2019 to $332.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $378.5 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global aerospace market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global aerospace market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global aerospace market.



Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety, productivity and quality of aircrafts. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and costs.



For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases lifecycle of parts and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms for aircraft designing and to automate factory operations.



Report Scope

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The aerospace market section of the report gives context. It compares the aerospace market with other segments of the aerospace & defense market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, aerospace indicators comparison.

