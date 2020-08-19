World Agricultural Disinfectants Market 2020-2025 - Includes Profilings of Lanxess, Neogen Corp, Nufarm, Stepan Company, and Zoetis Services Among Other Major Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Disinfectants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural disinfectant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the agricultural disinfectant market. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing region globally on account of the increasing livestock production and improved awareness about the need for adoption of biosafety procedures in agriculture.



The global market is driven by the increasing area under protected cultivation and the ban on antibiotics in livestock production, which in turn is driving the need for biosafety.



Key Market Trends



Growing Area Under Protected Cultivation



Various systems of protected cultivation, such as indoor farming, vertical farming, hydroponics, etc., also reduce biotic stresses on crops, such as attacks by pests and pathogens. Taking advantage of this fact, protected cultivation has provided benefits such as crops with little or no pesticide residues.



While the susceptibility of crops attacked by pathogens is minimal in protected cultivation, maintenance of the protected cultivation facility to be free from pathogens borne from both the construction material as well as equipment has become a necessity. This is to have 100% pest and pathogen control.



Disinfectants have an important role to play in sanitizing the protected cultivation facilities and equipment in the pre-planting stage to enable the crop to be free of pests and pathogens in its growth stage. The increased area under protected cultivation globally is expected to influence the positive growth of the market for agricultural disinfectants



Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Market



The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the region with the highest share in the global agricultural disinfectant market. In the Asia Pacific region, the increased production of livestock and the growth in the number of livestock farms, coupled with increased penetration of protected cultivation is driving the market for agricultural disinfectants.



Although challenges such as lack of awareness about scientific disinfection practices in agriculture remain, the sheer growth of the end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global agricultural disinfectant market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. There is also a significant presence of companies that offer disinfectants for multiple operations apart from agriculture.



Companies operating in the market are not only looking for organic growth through an increase in sales revenues but are also involved in strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemical Type

5.1.1 Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Salts

5.1.2 Hydrogen Dioxide and Pyeroxyacetic Acid

5.1.3 Hypochlorites and Halogens

5.1.4 Other Chemical Types

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Liquid

5.2.2 Powder

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Surface

5.3.2 Aerial

5.3.3 Water Sanitizing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Lanxess AG

6.3.2 Neogen Corporation

6.3.3 Nufarm Limited

6.3.4 Stepan Company

6.3.5 Zoetis Services LLC

6.3.6 Ceva Sante Animale Group

6.3.7 Corteva Agri Science

6.3.8 Thymox Technology

6.3.9 Entaco N.V.

6.3.10 Bayer Cropscience AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



