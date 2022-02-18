World Aluminium Directory 2022: Key Contact Details for Global Aluminium Producers and Traders

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminium Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aluminum Directory has been completely re-researched for 2022. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.

The aluminum recycling segment continues to face challenges of tight margins and industry fragmentation - resulting in companies going out of business, being taken over, or new ones stepping in to fill the gap. In such a fluid industry, your need for up-to-date aluminum market intelligence is a significant factor for your company's future success in this industry. Why spend countless business hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships? Find new buyers, suppliers or customers easily, by investing in the Global Aluminum Directory.

This new edition of the Global Aluminum Directory lists producers and traders of aluminum worldwide and includes:

Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, Email and web address;

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch office details;

Up-to-date expansion plans by company;

Details of activities and materials produced or traded by company;

A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries.

Also includes a cross-referenced Index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily;

An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organisation;

A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;

All in an easy-to-use soft-bound A5 format.

6 reasons to have your own copy of the Global Aluminum Directory:

Save time when sourcing new suppliers;

Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;

A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;

Know your market. The world's aluminum producers and traders in one handy volume;

Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy book? Wherever you sit in the aluminum supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool.

Whether you're a producer, a trader, or a consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing - this updated directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global aluminum marketplace.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r05ry0

