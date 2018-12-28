World Animal Protection moved the world to protect millions of animals in 2018

World Animal Protection has released a year-in-review video highlighting many of the accomplishments achieved through the generous support of animal-loving donors and supporters.

Before the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2019, World Animal Protection is asking people to consider giving a gift to help animals in need. Whether vaccinating stray dogs, rescuing bears from a life of abuse, or aiding animal victims of natural disasters, animal lovers can do all this and more with a tax-deductible gift to World Animal Protection. There are only days left to make a tax-deductible gift for 2018.

World Animal Protection works globally to protect animals in communities, in disasters, in farming, and in the wild. A gift of any amount can make a life-saving difference for vulnerable animals. For example, for every three dollars given, World Animal Protection could provide a rabies vaccination for a vulnerable dog in need. For $75, supporters could help protect 25 dogs in 2019 from the threat of rabies and the risk of being needlessly killed in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Supporters can also give a gift to a fellow animal lover – by giving a donation in a loved one's name to honor their dedication to animals. The gift is instantaneous, and the recipient will receive an acknowledgment email.

Animals play an important role in our lives. Our pets become part of the family, millions of the world's poorest people depend on animals for their lives and livelihoods, and precious wildlife is a vital part of the global ecosystem we all share. The holiday season is the perfect time of year to give back to animals around the world. All gifts received before midnight on December 31 will be eligible for a 2018 tax deduction. Give second chances, freedom and better lives to animals with a tax-deductible charitable gift for animals in 2018.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is active in more than 50 countries. From our offices around the world, we work with businesses, governments, local partners and animal welfare organizations. We help people to find practical ways to prevent animal suffering worldwide. We collaborate with national governments, and we have formal relationships with international bodies including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Programme, the Council of Europe and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). We seek national and international policy change to improve the lives of millions of animals, because animal protection is a fundamental part of a sustainable future.

