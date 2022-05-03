World Ankylosing Spondylosis Day 2022: Advice from CDAHK Chiropractors

World Ankylosing Spondylosis (AS) Day is on May 7th. CDAHK chiropractors educate the public about AS health on World As Day.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "People with low back pain often first go to a chiropractor, chiropractors can play a role in getting people with ankylosing spondylitis into medical treatment and manage conservatively," described by Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK).

World AS (ankylosing spondylosis) Day is on May 7th. Chiropractors are the musculoskeletal specialists in primary care that focuses on diagnosing and treating disorders of the ankylosing spondylosis, particularly the spine (1-3).