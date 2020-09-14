World Automotive Biometric Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25% Between 2019 and 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Biometric Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the biometric market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle markets. The automotive biometric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing concerns for vehicular security, increased use of multi-factor authentication, increased demand for premium segment vehicles to boost the market for biometric identification, and increase in legislations regarding biometric identification systems.



Key report features:

Market size estimates: Automotive biometric market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Automotive biometric market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by technology, by sensor, processing component, by application, by wearables, by end use, and by region.

Market size by technology, by sensor, processing component, by application, by wearables, by end use, and by region. Regional analysis: Automotive biometric market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Automotive biometric market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biometric in the automotive biometric market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biometric in the automotive biometric market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape biometric in the automotive biometric market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape biometric in the automotive biometric market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive biometric market by application, by end use and by region?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biometric market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the biometric market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this biometric market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the biometric market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the biometric market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this biometric market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some competitive products and processes in this biometric area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, biometric market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Biometric Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Technology

3.4: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Sensor

3.5: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Processing Component

3.6: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Application

3.7: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Wearable

3.8: Global Automotive Biometric Market by End Use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Biometric Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Biometric Market

4.3: European Automotive Biometric Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Biometric Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Biometric Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Biometric Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Hitachi

7.2: FUJITSU

7.3: Safran

7.4: Synaptics

7.5: Nuance Communications

7.6: Methode Electronics

7.7: HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY

7.8: VOXX International

7.9: Fingerprint Cards

7.10: Voicebox Technologies



