World Automotive Filters Aftermarket Analysis 2020-2025 and the Impact of COVID-19

Factors contributing to the growth of automotive filters market can be attributed to stringent emission and fuel economy regulations. Moreover, advancement in filtering technology enabling more efficient filtration of cabin air will increase the demand for automotive filters in the coming years.

With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of the automotive components. This scenario is expected to affect automotive filters market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicle pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025. According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some government, to attract customers.

The brake dust filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive filters market. Brake dust filters are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution caused by fine brake dust particles. Brake dust filters can be installed to existing spaces around disk brakes. They can also be equipped in all types of drives, from electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to classical gasoline or diesel vehicles. The market for brake dust filters has higher growth potential in Europe and North America, owing to technological advancement and a higher emphasis on pollution in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth for brake dust filters

The Asia Oceania region has emerged as a promising market for the automotive industry and OEMs across the globe. The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. Vehicle parc is the key factor influencing the growth of the automotive filters aftermarket. China accounts for the largest share of the total vehicle parc in Asia Oceania. Development in road infrastructure and an increase in miles driven annually are expected to drive the aftermarket growth for oil filters. A comparatively shorter replacement life of oil filters will require a replacement periodically. Also, large fleet vehicle volume, high environmental pollution, and low cost of filters are expected to drive the aftermarket in this region.

This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

Country-level market for automotive filters by ICE filter type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecasts up to 2025, by filter type (fuel filter, oil filter, air filter, cabin filter, steering filter, coolant filter, brake dust filter, oil separator, and transmission oil filter). The market sizing for the automotive filters market is covered at regional levels.

Market coverage by electric & hybrid vehicle type for BEV, HEV, PHEV, Bus and Truck at the regional level

The report provides Market Share of the leading players in the automotive filters market.

Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for automotive filters across different regions.

Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the automotive filters market.

Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive filters market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive Filters (OE) Market for ICE Vehicles, by Filter Type

Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type

Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type

Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type

Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by ICE Vehicle Type

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type

Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Filter Type

Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Region

Recommendations by the Publisher

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

A.L. Filter

Acdelco

ADR Group

Ahlstrom-Munksj

APC Filtration

Dale Filter Systems

Denso

Donaldson

Fildex Filters

Filtran Llc

Freudenberg Group

Hengst

K&N Engineering

Lucas TVS

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Robert Bosch

Sogefi

Toyota Boshoku

Valeo

