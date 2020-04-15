World Avocado Oil Market Study, 2016-2019 & 2020-2026

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Avocado Oil Market Analysis by Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the research analysis, the global avocado oil market will be worth US$ 787.6 million by 2026.

The high content of healthy fats, thiamine, riboflavin, and vitamin A, E, K, is behind the worldwide increase in demand for avocado oil, which is useful not only for cooking but also for beauty and makeup products to reduce blemishes, dry skin, wrinkles, and acne. The health-conscious population represents a significant customer base for avocado oil because of its health benefits, particularly those who struggle with obesity and heart attacks. Thanks to its proven powerful health benefits, avocado oil is used in cooking oil and hair- and skincare solutions.

Scientists and medical experts researched numerous natural remedies and therapies for chronic diseases of this kind. The avocado oil industry shows reasonable growth rates. The demand has been driven mainly by a growing knowledge of the nutritional and health benefits of avocado oil. Avocadoes do not contain sodium or cholesterol, so they also help to reduce the levels of blood triglycerides, HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol significantly, so LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein).



By Products - Extra Virgin Oil Dominates the Market & Volume



Based on products, the avocado market is further segmented into Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, and Refined Oils.



By Region - North American Region Holds a Significant Market & Volume Share



In this report, the global avocado market is categorized based on region; North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa. American region holds a significant market & volume share.



By Application - Functional Food & Dietary Supplements Hold a Significant Market



In this report, global avocado markets are categorized on the basis of application; Functional foods & dietary supplements, Food & beverage processing, & Others. Functional foods & dietary supplements hold the significant market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Global Avocado Production

4.1.2 Great Nutritional Proposition

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Avocado Oil Market & Volume



6. Market Share - Global Avocado Oil

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Region



7. Volume Share - Global Avocado Oil

7.1 By Product

7.2 By Region



8. Product - Global Avocado Oil Market & Volume

8.1 Extra Virgin Oil

8.2 Virgin Oil

8.3 Refined Oil



9. Application - Global Avocado Market

9.1 Functional Food & Dietary Supplements

9.2 Food & Beverage

9.3 Others



10. Region - Global Avocado Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pid121

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

