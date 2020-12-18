World Bioprocessing Market Report 2020-2025: Competitive Landscape Via Sponsor Awareness, Consideration, Use and Preference Rates for the 40 Included CMOs
Dec 18, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocessing Market Trends and Outsourcing Dynamics: 2020-2025 (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bioprocessing Market Trends and Outsourcing Dynamics: 2020-2025 provides an overview of the current market dynamics for bioprocessing as well as a prediction of what the marketplace will look like in five years.
Biologics have transformed the practice of medicine in a relatively short period of time because of their ability to treat complex diseases, various cancers and autoimmune disorders with fewer side effects than traditional small molecule medications. As a result, respondents predict significant biologics market growth in a variety of therapeutic categories.
Key statistics include annual project volume, proportion outsourced, and number of CMOs to complete the work; use rates of the main production systems, the proportion of marketed biologics based off each development platform, which platforms are more likely to be outsourced, and a breakdown of annual outsourced expenditure by the platform.
The report also offers insight into the CMO selection process, decision-making group, manufacturer selection criteria, and what drives sponsor satisfaction on outsourced bioprocessing projects. Contract manufacturers will get a view of the competitive landscape via sponsor awareness, consideration, use and preference rates for the 40 included CMOs.
What You Will Learn:
Drug Developers:
- Gain insight into where the biologics industry is heading over the next five years with respect to protein expression systems utilized and types of biologics in development
- Understand the CMO usage patterns of industry peers to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization
- Learn the criteria used by peers to help scientifically and strategically evaluate CMOs for bioprocessing projects
CDMOs:
- Pinpoint which CMO attributes have led to successful outsourcing relationships, those that have caused service providers to lose bids and what truly drives sponsor satisfaction, then internally assess your company on these metrics
- Identify changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to prepare for future needs
- Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and developing targeted marketing to speak directly to their unique needs
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Service Provider Selection and Perceptions
- Trends, Predictions and Preferences
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Biologic Assets
- Biologics by Type
- Biologics by Therapeutic Area
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume
- Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume in 2025
- Production Systems in Use
2. Service Provider Selection and Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Use of Consultants
- Department Influence on CMO Selection
- Top 5 CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Satisfaction Drivers
- Top 5 Reasons CMOs Lose Bids
- Preferred Provider Use
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leadership, Proposal Volume, Use, and Preference
- Top Reasons for Service Provider Preference
3. Trends, Predictions and Preferences
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Biologics Market Growth Drivers
- Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection
- Reactor Preference
- In-house vs Outsourced Bioprocessing by Region
- Top Five Reasons for Bioprocessing in China
- Greatest Challenges When Outsourcing Bioprocessing
4. Study Data
- Biologic Assets
- Use of Consultants
- Bioprocessing Project Volume
- Motivations for Outsourcing Bioprocessing
- Outsourced Bioprocessing Current and 5 Years Out
- In-house Bioprocessing by Geographic Location
- Outsourced Bioprocessing by Geographic Location
- Bioprocessing in China
- Biologics in Development by Type
- Biologics in Development by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods for Biologics in Development
- Biologics Pipeline by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Development Work
- Likelihood of Outsourcing Biologics in Developmentby Type
- Marketed Biologics by Type
- Marketed Biologics by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods for Marketed Biologics
- Marketed Products by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Commercial Manufacturing
- Likelihood of Outsourcing Marketed Biologics by Type
- Marketed Biologics in 2025 by Type
- Marketed Biologics in 2025 by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods Utilized in 2025
- Biologics Portfolio in 2025 by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Manufacturing in 2025
- Department Influence on CMO Selection
- CMO Selection Attributes
- Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Number of CMOs Used to Meet Bioprocessing Needs
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Difficulty in Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Frequency of Modifying the Preferred Provider List
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Bioprocessing Leaders
- Service Provider Consideration
- Service Provider Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Top Reasons Expressed for Service Provider Preference - Unprompted
- Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference
- Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend
- Estimated Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend in 2025
- Outsourced Expenditure by Production Platform
- Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection
- Reactor Preference
- Biologics Market Growth Drivers
5. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement
- Contract Manufacturer Involvement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4tsbm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets