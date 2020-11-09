World Blockchain Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain technology market is poised to grow by $8,071.49 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.



This report on the blockchain technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in FinTech spending, and the disintermediation of banking services. This study identifies the easier access to technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years.



The blockchain technology market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The report covers the following areas:

Blockchain technology market sizing

Blockchain technology market forecast

Blockchain technology market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the blockchain technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

