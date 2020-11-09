World Blockchain Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024
The global blockchain technology market is poised to grow by $8,071.49 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
This report on the blockchain technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increase in FinTech spending, and the disintermediation of banking services. This study identifies the easier access to technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years.
The blockchain technology market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The report covers the following areas:
- Blockchain technology market sizing
- Blockchain technology market forecast
- Blockchain technology market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the blockchain technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
