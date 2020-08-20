World Book's Elearning Portfolio Inspires Educators, Parents And Students To Reimagine Learning

New! World Book Wizard— World Book joined forces with Xprtise, a strategic partner of Drillster, an internationally renowned provider of adaptive learning solutions, to make World Book's exclusive content available to educators and students by providing a personalized experience, whether in the classroom or distance learning. Wizard provides a comprehensive set of curriculum-based drills for kindergarten–8th grade students. It's a smart and personalized way to help students master skills in core subjects.

World Book supports teachers, librarians, students, and parents through its virtual learning portfolio. Our digital content is designed for every stage of a student's educational journey and is ideal for reinforcing knowledge and classroom instruction with relevant content, engaging activities, adaptive assessments, and personalized tutoring. World Book's portfolio of products allows students the chance to access coursework and other educational materials anytime, anywhere, and provides a platform to keep them engaged and eager to learn.

About World Book, Inc.: At World Book, we enhance learning and reading for children around the world by developing trustworthy, engaging content to create products that will engage all ages at home, on the go, in the classroom, or at the library. World Book, Inc., a Scott Fetzer Company, is based out of Chicago, IL.

