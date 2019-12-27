World Boxboard Packaging Markets to 2027 with Profilings of Stora Enso, Sappi, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi, Metsa Board Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, ITC Limited, and International Paper

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boxboard Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Boxboard Packaging Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cosmetic packaging & personal care and high demand for printing which can be done using vibrant colours are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, replacement of boxboard packaging with plastics due to its cost-effective, durable and prevalent properties is one of the restraining factors for the market.

Based on End-user, Food & Beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand in food and beverage industry and are widely used in confectionaries, cereals and ready to consume fruit drink packaging.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the developing countries like India and China, where food and beverages, electronics, FMCG and pharmaceutical industries are emerging due to economic development.

Some of the key players profiled in the Boxboard Packaging market include Stora Enso, Sappi, Nippon paper group, Mondi, Metsa Board Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, ITC Limited, International Paper.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Recycled Paper

5.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

5.4 Bleached Kraft Paperboard



6 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tubes & Cores

6.3 Folding Carton

6.4 Boxes

6.5 Other Product Types



7 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Thickness

7.1 Introduction

7.2 From 1.1mm to 2.3 mm

7.3 From 0.75mm to 1mm



8 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical

8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetic

8.4 Home Care

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.7 Chemical & Lubricants

8.8 Automotive

8.9 Other End Users



9 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profilings

11.1 Stora Enso

11.2 Sappi

11.3 Nippon Paper Group

11.4 Mondi

11.5 Metsa Board Oyj

11.6 Mayr-Melnhof Karton

11.7 ITC Limited

11.8 International Paper



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqvoxo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

