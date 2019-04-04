World Butane (CAS 106-97-8) Market Research Report 2019
DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butane (CAS 106-97-8) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Butane. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Butane end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.
The forth chapter deals with Butane market trends review, distinguish Butane manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Butane prices data. The last chapter analyses Butane downstream markets.
The Butane global market Report 2019 key points:
- Butane description, its application areas and related patterns
- Butane market situation
- Butane manufacturers and distributors
- Butane prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Butane end-uses breakdown
- Butane downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. BUTANE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. BUTANE APPLICATION
3. BUTANE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. BUTANE PATENTS
5. BUTANE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Butane market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Butane
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of Butane
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Product market forecast
6. BUTANE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. BUTANE END-USE SECTOR
