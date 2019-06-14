World Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report 2019 - Outcome Potential / Fast Tracking / Funding / Technology Environment / Target Solutions

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Markets - Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics Including Executive and Consultant Guides and a Complete Listing of Active Company Summaries 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Cancer Immunotherapy?

1.2 Immunotherapy - the looming cure

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Spending - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceuticals



2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

2.1 The Immune System

2.1.1 Innate immune system

2.1.1.1 Surface barriers

2.1.1.2 Inflammation

2.1.1.3 Complement system

2.1.1.4 Cellular barriers

2.1.1.5 Natural killer cells

2.1.2 Adaptive immune system

2.1.2.1 Lymphocytes

2.1.2.2 Killer T cells

2.1.2.3 Helper T cells

2.1.2.4 Gamma delta T cells

2.1.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies

2.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

2.2 Immuno Oncology Technologies

2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2.1.1 Outlook for Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2.1.2 Companies with Monoclonal Antibodies in their Pipeline

2.2.2 Cancer vaccines

2.2.2.1 Outlook for Cancer Vaccines

2.2.2.2 Companies with Cancer Vaccines in their Pipeline

2.2.3 Cytokines

2.2.3.1 Outlook for Cytokines

2.2.3.2 Companies with Cytokines in their Pipeline

2.2.4 Cell Based Therapies

2.2.4.1 Outlook for Cell Based Therapies

2.2.4.2 Companies with Cell Based Therapies in their Pipeline

2.2.5 Inhibitors/Agonists

2.2.5.1 Outlook for Inhibitors/Agonists

2.2.5.2 Companies with Inhibitors/Agonists in their Pipeline

2.2.6 Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.2.6.1 Outlook for Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.2.6.2 Companies with Antibody Drug Conjugates in their Pipeline

2.2.7 Others

2.2.7.1 Outlook for Other Therapeutics

2.2.7.2 Companies with Viral Therapeutics in their Pipeline

2.2.7.3 Companies with Other Therapeutics in their Pipeline



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

3.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

3.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

3.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

3.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

3.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

3.1.7 Regulatory Bodies



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Outcome potential

4.1.2 Fast tracking

4.1.3 Funding

4.1.4 Technology Environment

4.1.5 Target Solutions

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Cost of Treatment

4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

4.2.3 Combinations

4.2.4 Protocols

4.3 Therapeutic Technology Development

4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

4.3.2 Preference for a drug

4.3.3 Problems of Immunity Engineering

4.3.4 The Role of Cost

4.3.5 The Disruption Dynamic

4.3.6 CAR-T Cell Therapy

4.3.7 The Next Five Years



5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

Gritstone to Move Slate Immunotherapy into Clinical Trial

Personalis, Inc. to Provide Tumor Immunogenomic Profiling to the Parker Institute for

Immunotherapy Biomarker Discovery in Clinical Trial Participants

Spectrum Announces a Novel Immuno-Oncology Platform including Two Early Stage Assets

FDA Approves Tecentriq/Chemo for Newly Diagnosed Extensive-stage SCLC

Keytruda Better Than Chemotherapy

Cancer vaccine' eliminates tumors in mice

Iovance Rides The T-Cell Wave

Overcoming the Current Limitations of Cancer Immunotherapy

Startup focused on cell therapy gets acquired

Positive results in pre-clinical trials for Imugene's cancer vaccine

Celsion Corporation OPTIMA Study Continues

Regeneron and bluebird bio to Collaborate on Cancer Immunotherapy

Sangamo bulks up in cell therapy with TxCell acquisition

BI dives deeper into cancer immunotherapy with new acquisition

Innovest Global Acquires Stake in StemVax Therapeutics

Eli Lilly Acquires Pegilodecakin, Potential Immunotherapy Now in Phase 3 Trial

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenvima-Keytruda Combo

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Galinpepimut-S for Treating Multiple Myeloma

BioLineRx Initiates Phase 1/2a Trial Testing AGI-134 in Metastatic Solid Tumors

FDA OKs Phase 1 Trial to Test Celyad's Donor-derived CAR T-cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer

Vyriad Expands Phase 1 Trial to Test Voyager-V1 in Combination with Bavencio for Colorectal Cancer

FDA Expedites Tecentriq-Avastin Combo for Most Common Liver Cancer

Immunotherapy Use Can Double Survival Rate of Melanoma Patients with Brain Metastasis

FDA Grants Priority Review to Keytruda-Chemo Combo for Metastatic NSCLC

FDA Approves Phase 2 Trial Testing AIVITA's Vaccine for Aggressive Brain Cancer

Immunotherapy Candidate M7824 Effective in Advanced Lung Cancer Patients

Apogenix Prepares Submission for Conditional Marketing Authorization in Europe

Immunotherapy Leads to Complete Response in Advanced Breast Cancer Patient

Keytruda Beats Chemo at Increasing NSCLC Patients' Survival, Phase 3 Trial Shows

CBT Pharmaceuticals and CrystalGenomics Announce Partnership

New cancer vaccine against melanoma has 100% success rate

6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

10X Genomics

A. Menarini

AbbVie

Ablynx

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

ADC Therapeutics

Aduro Biotech Inc.

Agenus Inc.

AIVITA Biomedical

Aleta Biotherapeutics

Amgen

Antigen Express Inc

Apeiron Biologics

Apogenix GmbH

Aptose Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Inc

Astrazeneca PLC

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atlas Venture

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus Therapeutics plc

Beigene Ltd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BioLineRx

BioNTech

Biovest International Inc

Bluebird bio

BriaCell Therapeutics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

CARsgen Therapeutics

CBT Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellectis S.A.

Cellular Biomedicine

Celsion Corporation

Celyad

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co

Compugen

CrystalGenomics

Cytomx Therapeutics Inc

Cytovac A/S

Daiichi Sankyo

Dendreon

Dynavax Technolgy

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Co

EMD Serono Inc

eTheRNA

Fate Therapeutics Inc

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

F-star

Gadeta

Galectin Therapeutics

Genentech Inc

Genmab AS

Genprex

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Gliknik Inc

GlobeImmune Inc

Glycostem

Gritstone Oncology, Inc

Heat Biologics Inc

Heidelberg Pharma GmbH

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

Immudex

Immune Design

Immunomedics

Imugene

Incyte Corporation

Inmune Bio Inc

Innate Pharma

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

iOx Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics

Janssen Global Services (J&J)

Jounce Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics

Kite Pharma Inc

KSQ Therapeutics

Life Science Pharmaceuticals

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Macrogenics Inc

MedImmune LLC

Merck & Co., Inc

Mirati Therapeutics

Moderna Therapeutics

Morphosys AG

Morphotek Inc

Myriad RBM

Mustang Bio

Nanjing Legend Biotech

Nantkwest

NBE Therapeutics

Nekonal Oncology

Nektar Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics

NewLink Genetics Corp

Nilogen

Noile-Immune Biotech

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

Novartis AG

Novelogics Biotechnology, Inc

Novo Nordisk

OncoPep Inc

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd

Personalis

Pfizer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pique Therapeutics

Progenics

PsiOxus

Qiagen

Recepta Biopharma

Regen Biopharma Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rift Biotherapeutics

Roche Holdings Inc

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Sellas

Sesen Bio

Shattuck Labs

Siva Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

SOTIO A.S.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

StemVax Therapeutics

Surface Oncology

Sydys Corporation

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Oncology

TapImmune Inc

TCR2 Therapeutics

Tesaro

TG Therapeutics

ThioLogics Ltd

Tocagen

Transgene SA

Unum Therapeutics

Verastem

Virttu Biologics

Vyriad

Xencor Inc

Ziopharm Oncology Inc

Zymeworks Inc.

6.1 Company Pipelines Analysis

6.1.1 All Companies, Pipeline Activity Summary by Technology and Phases



7. Global Market Size.

7.1 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Country

7.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Technology

7.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Cancer



8. Global Market by Technology

8.1 Monoclonal Antibody Market

8.2 Cancer Vaccine Market

8.3 Cytokines Market

8.4 Cell Based Market

8.5 Inhibitor Agonist Market

8.6 Other Market



9. Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Cancer Type

9.1 Lung Cancers Market

9.2 Breast Cancers Market

9.3 Blood Cancers Market

9.4 Colorectal Cancers Market

9.5 Prostate Cancers Market

9.6 Other Cancers Market



10. Appendices

10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015



