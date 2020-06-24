World Carpet and Rugs Analysis 2020 with COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets and Rugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Carpets and Rugs market worldwide will grow by a projected US$5.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Tufted carpets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.3% and reach a market size of US$28.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Tufted market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$114.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$135.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Tufted segment will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Carpets and Rugs market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Axminster Carpets Limited

Balta Group NV

Beaulieu International Group

Brintons Carpets Limited

Cormar Carpet Company

Dream Weaver Carpet

Engineered Floors LLC

Heckmondwike FB

ICE International

Interface, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Milliken Floor Coverings

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Scott Group Studio

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

Tarkett S. A.

The Dixie Group

Victoria PLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option

The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

and the Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market

Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

& China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Carpets and Rugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Premium Luxury Rugs Sales Continue to Grow

Unique Features to Drive Sales in the Residential Segment

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers, Bodes Well for the Market

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Presence Essential for Survival in the Marketplace

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpets on the Green' Path

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth

Recovery in the Global New Construction and Renovation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Nylon Steadily Lose Ground to Polyester, Polypropylene, and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Magnetic Underlayment

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistance

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Carpet Cleaning Technologies

Carpet Trends in High, Middle and Entry Level Segments

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions

Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r188j

