World Cement Industry Prospects to 2029

This report presents a thorough study of cement, covering both global and regional markets. It provides a clear picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities.

Comprehensive data showing cement worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided. Each country's market overview covers the following: cement production in the country, major manufacturers, cement consumption, cement trade. The report offers a 10-year outlook on the reviewed market, including cement market volume predictions and prices trends.

COVID-19 Impact Estimates



as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, thereport forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key report benefits:



The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.

A company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the cement market.

The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen the company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. WORLD CEMENT INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about cement

1.2. Cement market trends

1.3. Cement prices



2. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. France

2.2. Italy

2.3. Germany

2.4. Spain

2.5. Poland



3. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Ukraine



4. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. China

4.2. India

4.3. Indonesia

4.4. Japan

4.5. Malaysia

4.6. Pakistan

4.7. Philippines

4.8. Republic of Korea

4.9. Thailand

4.10. Vietnam



5. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Columbia

6.4. Mexico



7. CEMENT INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Algeria

7.2. Egypt

7.3. Iran

7.4. Morocco

7.5. Nigeria

7.6. Saudi Arabia

7.7. Turkey

7.8. United Arab Emirates

7.9. South Africa



8. CEMENT INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2029



8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



