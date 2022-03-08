World Centric® Announces New 4-Can Fiber Carrier Rings, 100% Compostable Alternative to Traditional Polyethylene Plastic

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Centric ® has announced today its new compostable 4-can fiber carrier rings. The company's new Fiber Can Rings are made exclusively from annually renewable plant fibers instead of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or low-density polyethylene (LDPE), which are commonly used with beer, soda and other cans, and are harmful to both the environment and wildlife. The new Fiber Can Rings provide a plant-based, compostable alternative that does not require petroleum, helps reduce carbon footprint, and keeps additional microplastics out of our oceans, forests, and landfills.

Made from sugarcane and bamboo, which are both annually renewable resources, the new World Centric can rings also limit use of timber materials in an effort to protect forests and indigenous communities whose livelihoods depend on these forests. World Centric's Fiber 4-Can Carrier Rings give food and beverage service companies a more environmentally conscious way to deliver canned products. They are designed to compost within 2 to 4 months in a commercial composting facility.

"Flexible can rings are still commonly made from plastics despite public concerns about their harm to wildlife, and most people aren't aware that plastic can rings are not always recyclable," said Mark Stephany, World Centric Senior Vice President of Sales. "Beverage can rings contribute to the overwhelming problem of plastic waste that ends up in our oceans annually. Our fiber can rings are part of the solution."

Samples of the World Centric Fiber 4-Can Carrier Rings are available now to test in your operation. In addition to its ground-breaking, innovative products, World Centric annually gives 25% of its net profits to grassroots social and environmental projects that provide basic needs and economic development opportunities for communities. The company is one of the leading mission-driven businesses in the world, giving over $1,728,000 in cash and product donations in 2021.

For more information about World Centric and the new Fiber 4-Can Carrier Rings, please visit www.worldcentric.com/canrings

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 350 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products are designed to break down in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1,728,000 allocated for donations in 2021. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

