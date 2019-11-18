World Champion Pedro Araujo Announces Martial Arts Philosophy Shift

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With one studio open, and a second on the horizon, Gracie Barra studio owner Pedro Araujo has implemented his O.R.D.E.P philosophy which stands for oriented, respectful, disciplined, educated and powerful. These elements make up the core values for his studios in order to create a training environment that promotes a sense of community, family and progression. Earning over 100 champion titles, nine world champion medals, four world champion titles, four American national titles and one Pan American title, Araujo learned that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is anything other than what it looks like on the surface. The sport, which has become a popular workout, is a place where you learn to master yourself. One of the biggest benefits clients see who partake in regular classes is that through self-mastery they are able to handle stressful situations from work life to home life and everywhere in between with greater ease and confidence. The sport also removes barriers, allowing people from all walks of life to meet and connect and be equals on the mat. Most people believe they will leave a class feeling hyped. But the reality is that people finish their class and leave with a centered sense of peace. The Houston Heights studio Araujo owns and operates serves a broad range of clientele from children to stay at home moms and high profile executives.

"Of all the lessons I learned on the mat, one that really sticks out to me as an entrepreneur is that you can be limitless. When I stopped allowing fear to hold me back and I made a conscious decision to get out of my own way, life changed." – Pedro Araujo, Gracie Barra Studio Owner

About Gracie Barra Heights:

Gracie Barra Heights was founded in 2016 by 4-time World Champion Pedro Araujo. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym is located in Houston Heights, just outside of downtown Houston. Offering a variety of classes including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai and Kickboxing, the studio is a workout destination of choice for all ages and skill levels.

Learn more: GBHeights.com | Facebook | Instagram

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

SOURCE Gracie Barra Heights

Related Links

https://gbheights.com

