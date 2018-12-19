World Champions Vanguard Music And Performing Arts, BD Performing Arts, And The Cavaliers Partner With Pepwear To Provide Official Merchandise

CEDAR HILL, Texas, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PepWear was chosen by champions. The company is now the official merchandise partner of Vanguard Music and Performing Arts (VMAPA), BD Performing Arts (BDPA), and The Cavaliers, all of which have earned multiple Drum Corps International (DCI) Championships.

This partnership ushers in an exciting future for fans of each organization. PepWear, in collaboration with these world class organizations, will produce exciting designs and unique merchandise in a ground-breaking multi-year deal. Fans can show their passion with fresh apparel that celebrates each group's brand identity and mission.

"This announcement is a game changer in terms of the way drum corps approach onsite and online merchandising," said Craig Johnson, President of PepWear. "We are humbled that these world champions have trusted us with merchandising their brands, and we intend to deliver a best in class shopping experience for their fans."

Charles Frost, Executive Director/CEO of VMAPA, said, "We are excited to partner with such a great company that takes pride in the quality of their products and work. Collaborating with PepWear is the opportunity we have been waiting for."

Shaun Gallant, Executive Director of BDPA, highlighted the benefits fans can look forward to. He said, "BDPA is excited to be partnering with PepWear for all our merchandise needs. Their commitment to new merchandise, operational excellence, and a modern shopping experience aligns well with BDPA's commitment to excellence."

Chris Hartowicz, President of the Board of Directors at The Cavaliers, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "The Cavaliers are thrilled to be partnering with PepWear to take our championship brand to the next level. PepWear's professional design, strategy, sales, and marketing teams will allow The Cavaliers the opportunity to pursue fresh ideas within the DCI marketplace."

Merchandise will be available all summer long and online at:

store.scvanguard.org

store.bluedevils.org

shop.cavaliers.org

About PepWear: For more than 30 years, PepWear has provided custom merchandise design services, screen printing and embroidery, and event and online merchandising to organizations across the country, including schools, sports teams and leagues, marching bands, musical and pageantry organizations, and businesses.

About SCV: The Santa Clara Vanguard (SCV) Drum & Bugle Corps was formed in 1967 in Santa Clara, California. The SCV organization has two competitive drum and bugle corps, the Vanguard and the Vanguard Cadets, the Vanguard Winter Guard, Winter Percussion and Community Arts Program. SCV has the distinction of being the only organization to be a finalist in Drum Corps International (DCI) World Championships since the inception of DCI in 1972.

About BDPA: BDPA offers young men and women between the ages of 8 and 22 high quality educational and performance experiences in the areas of musical and dance performance. Founded in 1957, BDPA's objective is to develop personal character through challenging physical, emotional, mental, and social activities while promoting the values of dedication, hard work, and commitment to a team effort. Over 450 young people currently participate in BDPA programs, and over 8,000 young people, in 2,000 families, have been served by the BDPA organization since 1957.

About the Cavaliers: Founded in 1948, The Cavaliers are one of the most successful drum and bugle corps in history, winning 20 national championships, including seven Drum Corps International world championships since 1992. Each summer, 150 male brass, percussion and color guard performers aged 16-22 present a marching music show considered among the most challenging and original in the world. The group performs at more than 30 competitions across the US and for more than 100,000 fans.

