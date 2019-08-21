World Cinema Strengthens Its Management Team with Industry Veterans, Robert Grosz and David Goldstone

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cinema, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Robert Grosz as Chief Commercial Officer and David Goldstone as Vice President of Business Development, working alongside World Cinema President, Tommy Fatjo and the rest of the senior leadership team.

Grosz is a well-respected professional in the technology, telecommunications, and commercial real estate markets including hospitality, multifamily housing, and student living. He has held leadership roles with major technology companies including DISH and Boingo Wireless.

Prior to joining World Cinema, Goldstone served in various executive management positions within the industry. He is the recipient of the prestigious AH&LA's John Whitaker Award for his dedication and commitment to the hotel industry

"As we approach the 45th anniversary of World Cinema's commitment to guest-centric properties we have invested heavily in solidifying our foundation to prepare for the future," said Tommy Fatjo, President of World Cinema. "Adding well-respected industry veterans and experts like Robert and David to our team is evidence of our continued commitment to our growth."

Together Goldstone and Grosz will help lead World Cinema's long-term business strategy and client focused approach, which will result in improvement in customer and partner satisfaction as well as help diversify by offering new products to new markets.

"After partnering with World Cinema as a supplier and distribution partner over the past 17 years, I'm excited to join this team," said Robert Grosz. "World Cinema has developed its legacy on establishing deep partnerships and delivering products that fit the client's needs."

"World Cinema has built an amazing and stable business with laser-focused attention on the hospitality industry. Their values, commitment, and passion for this industry completely align with mine. I am enthusiastic to bring my expertise and evangelize the powerful products and services that World Cinema has developed," said David Goldstone.

About World Cinema

World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. From our start in 1974, we were one of the first property technology innovators. Today, we are building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video and data services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world.

