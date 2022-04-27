World Class Automotive Injection Molding and Chrome Plating Facility Goes to Auction - COVID Disruption of Supply Chains Creates Opportunity for Acquiring Late Model Plastic Injection Molding Equipment in Queretaro, Mexico

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An entire plant full of machinery and equipment featuring injection molding and chrome plating machinery is being auctioned via webcast on May 12 in Colon, Queretaro, Mexico, announced PPL Group. Most of the equipment is new as of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for the right buyer or buyers to obtain late model injection molding equipment, and chrome plating equipment including Stainless Steel Tanks, Rectifiers, Programmable Hoists, Filters and a huge quantity of copper and nickel scrap metal," said Sam Suchowiecky of Hilco Global Mexico. The auction will be conducted jointly by Hilco Global Mexico, Machinery Network Auctions and PPL Group.

"COVID 19 supply chain disruptions have created this opportunity at the exact time when global automotive companies are looking for ways to shorten the supply chain from Asia to North America," said Gary Treisman of Machinery Network Auctions. "This particular plant was a victim of timing as they recently purchased millions of dollars of new manufacturing equipment just before the economy shut down."

The auction includes twelve Toshiba and Haitian single and dual shot injection molding machines from 240 Ton machines up to 1430 Tons and as late as 2019, with robotics and a huge assortment of support equipment. In addition, there is a complete Chrome Plating system with water treatment equipment and over 20 tons of copper and 20 tons of nickel. The facility was set up at a cost of more than $20 million in 2017.

"It's exciting to see equipment this new available at auction," said Gary Treisman. "With supply chains disrupted and lead times extending many months for new equipment, this is an opportunity for manufacturers to acquire equipment today." There are rigging and transportation companies on-site who can provide quotes to dismantle and deliver various pieces of equipment throughout North America.

All of the injection molding, chrome plating, drying, testing and other equipment will be auctioned at a webcast auction on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 am local time. Equipment including components of the Chrome Plating line may be available to be sold before the Auction. Interested parties can contact Fernando Zuniga ([email protected] / 52 (55) 5980-8226) and Seth Geller ([email protected] / 818-465-6700). Onsite inspection is available on May 9-11 from 9 am to 4 pm and otherwise by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled 48 hours in advance.

Machinery Network Auctions (MNA) has more information on the auction at its website, www.machinerynetworkauctions.com. Auction details including how to register to bid are also available at PPL's site at www.pplgroupllc.com and Hilco Global at https://www.subastashilcoacetec.mx/proyecto/72

Media Contact: Tom Nicholson, 212-203-2803, [email protected]

SOURCE PPL Group