World-Class Celebrities and Physicians Join Forces to Help People of Color Fight Against Disproportionate COVID-19 Outcomes with a Groundbreaking Video

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when COVID-19 disproportionately sickens and kills people of color at alarming rates, a team of leading Black celebrities and medical experts have joined forces to raise awareness about the benefits of oral Vitamin D, Zinc and Vitamin C supplementation as an accessible defense against the disease's ravages. This is especially important for darker-skinned people who generally have significantly lower Vitamin D levels.

"The Colors of COVID: Saving Lives and the Benefits of D-Z-C" reflects recent studies that have reported the link between COVID-19 disease severity/death rates and low Vitamin D levels. It has been well-established that Vitamin D deficiency weakens the immune system’s response to respiratory infections and other systemic diseases.

World-renowned media mogul, actor and philanthropist Tyler Perry and globally recognized Los Angeles dermatologist Pearl E. Grimes, MD, FAAD have spearheaded this groundbreaking video, which also features superstars Angela Bassett, Jenifer Lewis and Nicole Ari Parker, along with dermatologist Henry Lim, MD, FAAD; surgeon Jonathan Sackier, MB, CHB; rheumatologist Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR, and nutritionist Lee Bell, NC, BCHN.

Dr. Grimes published a seminal hypothesis paper on low Vitamin D levels and COVID-19 infections in people of color in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (July 2020, with Andrew Alexis, MD, MPH and Nada Elbuluk, MD, MSc). She has been a longtime champion of Vitamin D supplementation, well before the pandemic underscored its vital importance in supporting immune health.

Comments Tyler Perry, "We must do all that we can to change the dismal COVID-19 numbers for our community. We can practice self-care, we can support our overall health and our immune health in this vicious fight against the brutal enemy that is COVID-19."

Angela Bassett, a national ambassador of Know Diabetes By Heart, which is a collaborative initiative between the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association notes, "Diet and exercise are so important in controlling health conditions that affect Black and brown people at disproportionate rates."

Actress and entrepreneur Nicole Ari Parker urges that the "whole family stays physically active, keep your bodies strong, eat right with a healthy diet and supplement with Vitamins D and C, which is particularly important in African-American families."

Actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis movingly sings in the piece's finale,"Take the D, Z and C, no more Vitamin deficiency, we've got to do all that we can!"

Visit: www.pearlgrimesmd.com/projectdzc

