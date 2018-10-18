World-Class Spirits to be Poured During Annual Philadelphia Magazine Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Philadelphia Magazine Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival will take place Thursday, Oct. 25, at Lincoln Financial Field. Admission for VIP ticket holders begins at 5:00 PM, while the Grand Tasting will be held from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The event will feature more than 250 premium distilled spirits, including whiskey, scotch, vodka, tequila, gin, rum, cordials, and handcrafted cocktails.

Special guest Robert Irvine, world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist, will be on hand to host a meet and greet featuring cocktail demonstrations and sign purchased bottles of Boardroom Spirits. Irvine discovered Boardroom Spirits at a charity fundraiser in Philadelphia and fell in love with the quality of the product and the brand. He is now a co-owner of the company. Festival participants 21 years of age and older can sample the following spirits:

Boardroom Vodka (Code 1835), $19.99

Boardroom FRESH Citrus Vodka (Code 2146), $24.99

Boardroom FRESH Cranberry Vodka (Code 2147), $24.99

Boardroom FRESH Ginger Vodka (Code 2148), $26.99

Festival-goers can also visit a variety of interactive "spirit lounges" highlighting handcrafted cocktails in settings from a tropical oasis to a moonshine distillery to the southern jazz scene. Visual artist, musician, and activist Laolu Senbanjo will appear as a special guest at the Belvedere Vodka Lounge to greet fans and sign limited edition bottles of his Afromysteric-inspired design.

Many of the spirits offered for tasting will be available for purchase at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store. Food from local restaurants will also be available so attendees may enjoy responsibly. Attendees must be at least 21 years old and provide valid identification to enter.

VIP tickets – which include exclusive tastings of ultra-premium spirits, early access to the tasting floor, and a $15 token for the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store – are available for $175. Grand Tasting tickets are $115, and group discounts are available. Designated driver tickets are $30 each. All tickets may be purchased online at http://www.phillymag.com/whiskeyfest/. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

