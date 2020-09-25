World Coffee and Tea Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee and Tea Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee and tea CPG market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as, rising urban population, surging disposable income, escalating ecommerce retail sales, growth in middle class expenditure, rising demand of specialty coffee, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: variation in prices of raw material and their availability and regulatory compliance. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like surging number of coffee outlets, evolution of new tea flavors, etc.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global coffee and tea consumer packaged goods (CPG) market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by volume, by category, and by region.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global coffee and tea consumer packaged goods (CPG) market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Some major players operating in the global coffee and tea consumer packaged goods (CPG) market are Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, The J M Smucker Company and Strauss Group Ltd., whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Coffee: An Overview

2.2 Tea: An Overview

2.3 Factors Considered For Coffee Packaging Selection

2.4 Types of Tea Packaging

2.5 Coffee & Tea Consumer Packed Goods (CPG) Segmentation



3. Global Coffee and Tea CPG Market Analysis



4. Global Tea CPG Market Analysis



5. Global Coffee CPG Market Analysis



6. COVID-19

6.1 Impact of Covid-19

6.2 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

6.3 Response of Industry Owing to COVID-19

6.4 Variation in Organic Traffic



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

7.1.2 Surging Disposable Income

7.1.3 Escalating E-commerce Retail Sales

7.1.4 Growth in Middle Class Expenditure

7.1.5 Rising Demand for Specialty Coffee

7.1.6 Persuading Green Coffee Consumption

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Variation in Raw Material Prices and their Availability

7.2.2 Regulatory Compliance

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Surging Number of Coffee Outlets

7.3.2 Evolution of New Tea Flavours



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

The J M Smucker Company

Strauss Group Ltd.

