World Consumer Durables & Apparel Analysis 2020 - Coverage of Top 50 Companies Ranked by Sales and Revenue

The Global Top 50 Reports for the Consumer Durables & Apparel Industry service contains a comprehensive report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).

These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.

Product Features:

Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry

Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)

Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)

Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)

Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)

Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.

The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 products



Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.



There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.



Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.



Companies Mentioned

Sony Corporation

China Evergrande Group

LG Electronics Incorporated

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Christian Dior

Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

China Vanke Co Limited

Xiamen C & D Inc.

Midea Group Co Ltd

Daiwa House Industry Company Limited

Rajesh Exports Ltd

Nike Inc.

Qingdao Haier Company Limited

Poly Developments And Holdings Group Co Ltd

adidas AG

Sharp Corporation

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Whirlpool Corporation

Lennar Corporation

Sekisui House, Limited

China Resources Land Limited

Sunac China Holdings Limited

TCL Corporation

D.R. Horton Inc

Electrolux AB

Newell Brands Inc

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Haier Electronics Group Company Limited

Iida group holdings co., ltd

TDK Corporation

Shimao Property Holdings Limited

Sichuan Changhong Electric Company Limited

Digital China Group Co Ltd

VF Corp

Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd

Hyosung Corporation

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Pultegroup, Incorporation

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd

Wheelock and Company Limited

PVH Corporation

LG Corporation

Pou Chen Corporation

Greentown China Holdings Limited

The Swatch Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dvnvt

