World Consumer Durables & Apparel Analysis 2020 - Coverage of Top 50 Companies Ranked by Sales and Revenue
Sep 11, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 50 Reports for Consumer Durables & Apparel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Top 50 Reports for the Consumer Durables & Apparel Industry service contains a comprehensive report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).
These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.
Product Features:
- Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry
- Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)
- Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)
- Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)
- Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)
- Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.
The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 products
Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.
There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.
Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.
Companies Mentioned
- Sony Corporation
- China Evergrande Group
- LG Electronics Incorporated
- Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Christian Dior
- Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
- Toshiba Corporation
- China Vanke Co Limited
- Xiamen C & D Inc.
- Midea Group Co Ltd
- Daiwa House Industry Company Limited
- Rajesh Exports Ltd
- Nike Inc.
- Qingdao Haier Company Limited
- Poly Developments And Holdings Group Co Ltd
- adidas AG
- Sharp Corporation
- China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Lennar Corporation
- Sekisui House, Limited
- China Resources Land Limited
- Sunac China Holdings Limited
- TCL Corporation
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Electrolux AB
- Newell Brands Inc
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Haier Electronics Group Company Limited
- Iida group holdings co., ltd
- TDK Corporation
- Shimao Property Holdings Limited
- Sichuan Changhong Electric Company Limited
- Digital China Group Co Ltd
- VF Corp
- Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd
- Hyosung Corporation
- China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
- Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
- Pultegroup, Incorporation
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
- Wheelock and Company Limited
- PVH Corporation
- LG Corporation
- Pou Chen Corporation
- Greentown China Holdings Limited
- The Swatch Group AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dvnvt
