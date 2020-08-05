World Cord Blood Day 2020: Discover Cord Blood's Potential in Stem Cell Transplants and Regenerative Medicine Following Covid-19

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, 2020, students, expectant parents and healthcare professionals are invited to participate in free educational activities being held online and around the globe as part of World Cord Blood Day 2020 (www.WorldCordBloodDay.org). In addition, a free online conference will feature renowned researchers and transplant doctors leading introductory presentations for the public as well as academic lectures specifically designed for healthcare professionals. Attendees will learn about cord blood's vital role in stem cell transplants, particularly during Covid-19, and discover its exciting potential in regenerative medicine. Registration is now open (free, public welcome).

For more than 30 years, cord blood has been used in stem cell transplants to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma and leukemia. Since the onset of Covid-19, transplant doctors have expressed a renewed interest in cord blood because most units currently banked were collected well before the pandemic and are now readily available. Cord blood also holds great promise in regenerative medicine to potentially treat autism, cerebral palsy, hearing loss, stroke, spinal cord injury and more. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births worldwide.

"Covid-19 has changed the world overnight. For World Cord Blood Day 2020, our expert speakers will explore cord blood's potential in this new environment while encouraging families and healthcare professionals to continue collecting and storing this vital source of stem cells, whether through cord blood donation or family banking," said Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation and organizer of World Cord Blood Day.

World Cord Blood Day 2020 is organized by Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) and is officially sponsored by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics, recognized leader in healthcare and life science shipping and logistics, delivering customized solutions that save lives. Inspiring Partners include Cord Blood Association, Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB and FACT.

