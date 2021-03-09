World Crude Tanker Market Insights & Forecast Report, Featuring DHT Holdings, Euronav, Frontline Ltd, Nordic American Tankers Ltd, Teekay Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crude Tanker Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crude tanker fleet size is anticipated to reach 423 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) in 2020, as compared to 389 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) in 2018.

The growth in the crude tanker market has been driven by fluctuating crude oil prices, rising oil demand and increasing urban population. The market faced challenges like fluctuating crude oil production and the US shale revolution. The global crude tanker market would also experience certain trends like a rise in the traded volume of seaborne crude oil and geopolitical developments.

The global crude tanker fleet by tanker type can be segmented as follows: VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax. In 2019, the highest share was generated by VLCC, followed by Suezmax and Aframax. The global crude tanker fleet by country of build can be segmented as follows: South Korea, Japan and China PR. The dominant share of the market was held by South Korea in 2019.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crude tanker market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Teekay Tankers, Frontline Ltd, DHT Holdings, Nordic American Tankers Ltd, Euronav and Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Oil Tanker

1.2 Types of Oil Tankers

1.3 Size Categories of Oil Tankers

1.4 Working of Crude Tanker Business

1.5 Crude Tanker Model

1.6 Factors Impacting Crude Tanker Business

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Gross Domestic Product

2.3 Impact on Traded Crude Tanker Volumes

2.4 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.5 Change in Organic Traffic

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Year of Delivery

3.2 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Country of Build

3.3 Global Order Book by Year of Delivery

3.4 Global Order Book by Year of Order

3.5 Global Order Book by Country of Build

3.6 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Vessel Size

3.7 Global Crude Tanker Fleet Average Age

3.8 Global Crude Tanker New Orders

3.9 Global Crude Tanker New Orders Forecast

3.10 Global Scrapping of Crude Tanker Vessels

3.11 Global Scrapping Forecast of Crude Tanker Vessels

3.12 Global Crude Tanker Fleet Size

3.13 Global Crude Tanker Spot Rates

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices

4.1.2 Surging Oil Demand by Sector

4.1.3 Upsurge in Crude Oil Exports

4.1.4 Rise in Global Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Fluctuating Seaborne Crude Oil Traded Volume

4.2.2 Geopolitical Development

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Production

4.3.2 Shale Revolution

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Number of Vessels - Key Players

6. Company Profiles

DHT Holdings

Euronav

Frontline Ltd

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Teekay Tankers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

