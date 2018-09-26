World Cruises Increasingly Popular as a Winter Escape While Exploring the Globe

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life-changing experiences across multiple continents and dozens of countries ­­all in one journey, while escaping the winter cold, is why more and more people are gravitating to world cruises. Add in luxury accommodations and a host of exclusive perks and special events and it's no wonder an increasing number of people are opting for a world cruise as their annual winter destination.

"There is simply no other way to see and experience so much of the world in a comfortable, seamless and extraordinary fashion than to take a world cruise voyage," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President of Cruise Specialists, North America's leading world cruise travel agency. "These cruises typically depart in January and head to warmer climes with the voyages normally lasting between three and six months. We have many guests who come back year after year, using these ships as their winter residence while experiencing some of the globe's most famous and fascinating historical and cultural landmarks, ecological and UNESCO World Heritage sites, and never-to-be-forgotten immersions into local culture."

World cruises typically depart from convenient U.S. homeports such as Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Ships range in size from the intimate and luxurious 382-passenger Silver Whisper to Cunard Line's stylish and tasteful 2,620-passenger Queen Mary 2. Cruise Specialists' premier world cruise in 2019, a Grand World Voyage on Holland America Line's elegant and graceful Amsterdam, will mark the agency's 30th hosted world cruise with the cruise line. The milestone was recently heralded during a special event at Holland America's Seattle headquarters. Another Grand World Voyage on Amsterdam has extremely limited availability for reservations in 2020.

Special amenities on world cruises, when booked through Cruise Specialists, can range from shipboard credits of up to $2,000 per person, complimentary first-class round-trip air transportation, exclusive/private shore excursions, transfers from airport to ship and back via private car, invitation-only send-off celebrations, complimentary gratuities and WiFi, plus others.

Cruise Specialists partners with more than nine different cruise lines and select voyages are hosted by a Cruise Specialists expert who is available throughout the journey to provide assistance and guidance and to ensure a completely seamless vacation experience.

John Lovell, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network and Leisure Group, of which Cruise Specialists is a unit, noted two additional trends occurring within world cruising – the average age of world cruisers is decreasing while the number of solo cruisers is increasing. "We are seeing a steady downward progression in the average age of world cruisers while, at the same time, the number of our world cruise guests who are solo travelers has grown to nearly 20 percent," said Lovell.

Scrivanich added, "A world cruise provides the perfect option for traveling the globe safely, comfortably and in the company of others." Scrivanich further details the world cruise experience in a recent video.

Cruise Specialists has been in business for more than 30 years and has assisted over 9,000 guests in fulfilling their dreams of circumnavigating the globe. For more information on Cruise Specialists, call 888-681-7408, visit www.cruisespecialists.com, or email info@cruisespecialists.com.

About Cruise Specialists: Cruise Specialists is an award-winning cruise and tour agency dedicated to arranging the most luxurious land and sea vacations for its clients. Cruise Specialists is part of Travel Leaders Leisure Group and has been sending clients on memorable world cruises, family reunion cruises, affinity group cruises, honeymoons and unique personal travel experiences since 1987. The agency has been recognized by a number of travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure as one of the top luxury travel agencies. Cruise Specialists is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., with an additional office in Novato, Calif. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com

2018: Year of the Travel Agent

Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents more than 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

