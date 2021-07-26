NAVASOTA, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of July 30th World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Paper & Seed will donate 100% of publisher and illustrator profits from sales of "A Month of Mindful Moments: A Guidebook & Journal for Girls" to the Comisión Unidos vs Trata '10 Days vs Trafficking (10 Días de Activismo vs Trata)' campaign from July 26-August 6, 2021.

World Day Against Human Trafficking: 1,000 Books to Empower Girls For ‘10 Dias Vs Trata’ Campaign

Paper & Seed's goal is to sell at least 1,000 books from July 26 to August 6 to raise money for the campaign. Non-profit organization Comisión Unidos vs Trata is directed by anti-trafficking activist Rosi Orozco, former Mexican Congresswoman and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. According to Orozco, a donor has agreed to match funds raised during the 10 Días de Activismo vs Trata campaign, and funds will be used to build a new shelter for girls in Mexico among other anti-trafficking projects.

"Every girl is important. Every girl matters. Every girl needs to know that she is worthy of respect and love, and that she has the power to make a difference in the world around her," says illustrator and Paper & Seed founder Rebecca Dias.

"A Month of Mindful Moments: A Guidebook & Journal for Girls," by Canadian guidance counselor, educator and author Laura D'Angelo, M.Ed., illustrated by Rebecca Dias, provides creative activities, prompts and reflections that inspire self-exploration and group discussion about self-esteem, growth mindset and emotional health for girls. Research-based mindfulness techniques and easy-to-understand explanations empower girls with social emotional tools to navigate challenges with confidence and courage, and to learn more about themselves in the process.

Buy now to stand up for girls against trafficking with a limited-time purchase of A Month of Mindful Moments: A Guidebook & Journal for Girls at www.paperandseed.com from July 26-August 6. Books are also available on Amazon . For more information about Comisión Unidos vs Trata and the 10 Days vs Trafficking campaign, visit www.hojaenblanco.org .

