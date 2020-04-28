World Depth Filtration Industry Outlook 2020-2025; Dominated by Danaher Corporation, Merck and Sartorius

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application (Final Product Processing (Biologics), Cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global depth filtration market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing adoption of single-use filters and increasing focus on developing biologics.

This study covers the depth market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different products, applications, media operation scale and regional segments. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major players operating in the global depth filtration market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Cartridge filters segment to account for the largest share of the depth filtration market, by product, in 2019.

Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plates & frames, accessories, and other products. Cartridges formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to the high retention capacity of these filters during large molecule filtration processes.

Diatomaceous Earth media segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the depth filtration market, by media type, in 2025.

Based on the media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to its ease of use and low cost.

Cell clarification segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the depth filtration market, by application in 2025.

Based on the application, the depth filtration market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. The cell clarification segment is estimated to grow at the highest cagr in this market during the forecast period owing to importance in the cell culture harvesting and low initial cost.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for depth filtration products during the forecast period.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market, majorly due to the rising R&D expenditure and government initiatives in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Depth Filtration Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Depth Filtration Market Share, by Operation Scale & Country (2018)

4.3 Depth Filtration Market, by Product

4.4 Depth Filtration Market Share, by Application, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.5 Depth Filtration Market, by Media, 2019 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

5.2.1.2 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.3 Advantages Such As Low Cost and Ease of Use Are Driving The Uptake of Depth Filters

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Requirement of High Capital Investments for Setting-Up Production Facilities

5.2.4 Market Trends

5.2.4.1 Increased Preference of Synthetic Depth Media Over Naturally Derived Media

6 Depth Filtration Market, by Media

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diatomaceous Earth

6.2.1 De is Often Used in Depth Filters in The Biotechnology Industry

6.3 Cellulose

6.3.1 Cellulose-Based Depth Filters Are Cost Effective

6.4 Activated Carbon

6.4.1 Activated Carbon is Economical for Traditional Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations

6.5 Perlite

6.5.1 Perlite Provides More Purity As Compared to Diatomaceous Earth

6.6 Other Media

7 Depth Filtration Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cartridge Filters

7.2.1 High Dirt Holding Capacity & Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration Are Driving The Growth of This Segment

7.3 Capsule Filters

7.3.1 Capsule Filters Are Used in a Wide Range of Applications

7.4 Filter Modules

7.4.1 Filter Modules Are Better and Economic Alternatives to Cartridge Filters

7.5 Filter Sheets

7.5.1 Filter Sheets Are Used in Laboratories and Research Centers

7.6 Plate & Frame Filters

7.6.1 Plate & Frame Filters Are Majorly Used in The Plasma Fractionation Process

7.7 Accessories

7.8 Other Products

8 Depth Filtration Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Final Product Processing

8.2.1 Small-Molecule Processing

8.2.1.1 Need for Purity in Api Production to Support Market Growth

8.2.2 Biologics Processing

8.2.2.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Raw Materials for Bioburden to Support Market Growth

8.3 Cell Clarification

8.3.1 Low Initial Cost & Major Role in Primary Cell Clarification Are Supporting The Growth of This Segment

8.4 Raw Material Filtration

8.4.1 Media & Buffer Filtration

8.4.1.1 The Use of Depth Filters in Diafiltration to Process Buffers is Supporting The Growth of This Segment

8.4.2 Bioburden Testing

8.4.2.1 Need for Microbial Removal During Plasma Fractionation & Vaccine Production to Support Market Growth

8.5 Diagnostics

8.5.1 Depth Filters Play a Major Role in Blood Separation

8.6 Viral Clearance

8.6.1 Charged Depth Filters Are Implemented for Virus Removal During Mabs Production

9 Depth Filtration Market, by Operation Scale

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing Scale

9.2.1 Manufacturing Scale Offers a Large Scope for The Installation of Advanced Filters

9.3 Pilot Scale

9.3.1 Pilot-Scale Plants Are Considerably Less Expensive to Build As Compared to Full-Scale Plants

9.4 Lab Scale

9.4.1 Lab-Scale Operations Reduce The Risk of Financial Losses and Assure The Optimal Use of Resources

10 Depth Filtration Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increasing Number of R&D Investments to Drive The Demand for Depth Filtration Products in The Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Funding to Support Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Focus on Improving The Quality of Filtration Products Has Resulted in The Greater Adoption of Depth Filters in Germany

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Economical and Efficient Separation and Purification Solutions to Drive The Demand for Depth Filtration Products in The Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Funding and Initiatives from Private and Public Organizations to Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is The Largest Market for Depth Filtration Products in The Apac

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Need for Safety and Efficacy in Drug Manufacturing Processes to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil is a Major Contributor to The Latin American Depth Filtration Market

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Growth in The Pharmaceuticals Market in This Region to Support Market Growth

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Expansions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships & Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danaher Corporation

12.2 Merck KGaA

12.3 Sartorius AG

12.4 GE Healthcare

12.5 3M

12.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.7 Porvair Filtration Group (Part of Porvair PLC)

12.8 Ertelaisop

12.9 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

12.10 Donaldson Company, Inc.

12.11 Graver Technologies

12.12 Eaton Corporation

12.13 Repligen Corporation

12.14 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

12.15 Filtrox AG

12.16 Pure Process

12.17 Amazon Filters Ltd.

12.18 Clariance Technique

12.19 Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

12.20 Gusmer Enterprises

