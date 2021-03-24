World Diabetic Nephropathy Disease Analysis Report 2021: Probability of Success, Drug Assessment, Regulatory Events, Key Upcoming Events, Unmet Needs, Epidemiology, Treatment
Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether.
The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Latest key takeaways
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Definition and diagnosis
- Risk factors
- Etiology/pathogenesis
- Stages and prognosis
- Patient segmentation
- CV co-morbidities
TREATMENT
- Major treatment guidelines
- Prescribing trends - screening and antihypertensives
- Prescribing trends - antidiabetics
- Treatment setting
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Prevalence methodology
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Bayer Finerenone could Face Review Issue in Hyperkalemia Risk
- EC Approves Extended Invokana Indication on Renal Outcomes in DKD
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL
- Generically available ACE inhibitors and ARBs
- SGLT-2 inhibitors
- Other classes
MARKET DYNAMICS
FUTURE TRENDS
CONSENSUS FORECASTS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (October 23, 2020)
- DMX-200 for Diabetic Nephropathy (September 14, 2020)
- Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (August 30, 2020)
- Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (July 28, 2020)
- Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (July 9, 2020)
- TMX-049 for Diabetic Nephropathy (June 13, 2020)
- Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (March 30, 2020)
- RDEA3170 for Diabetic Nephropathy (November 9, 2019)
- Esaxerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (November 7, 2019)
- Praliciguat for Diabetic Nephropathy (October 30, 2019)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY OPINION LEADER INSIGHTS
UNMET NEEDS
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
