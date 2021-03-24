World Diabetic Nephropathy Disease Analysis Report 2021: Probability of Success, Drug Assessment, Regulatory Events, Key Upcoming Events, Unmet Needs, Epidemiology, Treatment

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: Diabetic Nephropathy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether.

The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Latest key takeaways

DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition and diagnosis

Risk factors

Etiology/pathogenesis

Stages and prognosis

Patient segmentation

CV co-morbidities

TREATMENT

Major treatment guidelines

Prescribing trends - screening and antihypertensives

Prescribing trends - antidiabetics

Treatment setting

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Prevalence methodology

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Bayer Finerenone could Face Review Issue in Hyperkalemia Risk

EC Approves Extended Invokana Indication on Renal Outcomes in DKD

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL

Generically available ACE inhibitors and ARBs

SGLT-2 inhibitors

Other classes

MARKET DYNAMICS



FUTURE TRENDS



CONSENSUS FORECASTS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy ( October 23, 2020 )

) DMX-200 for Diabetic Nephropathy ( September 14, 2020 )

) Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy ( August 30, 2020 )

) Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy ( July 28, 2020 )

) Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy ( July 9, 2020 )

) TMX-049 for Diabetic Nephropathy ( June 13, 2020 )

) Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy ( March 30, 2020 )

) RDEA3170 for Diabetic Nephropathy ( November 9, 2019 )

) Esaxerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy ( November 7, 2019 )

) Praliciguat for Diabetic Nephropathy ( October 30, 2019 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY OPINION LEADER INSIGHTS



UNMET NEEDS



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj5zae

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

