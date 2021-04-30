World e-Commerce Market Report 2021, Featuring Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, eBay Inc. and JD.com, Inc.

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Market Size, Trends and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-Commerce market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.



The e-Commerce market is expected to increase, due to increasing internet connectivity, surging gen z and millennial population, rising penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of m-commerce, rapid urbanization, growing acceptance of digital transactions, expansion in regional localization of internet content, elevating shopping experience, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as rising malware applications, ambiguity with cross border trade, asymmetry in information (virtual vs reality), etc.



The report provides an in depth analysis of the global e-Commerce market by value, by product Categories, by transaction type, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the e-Commerce market, including the following regions: North America (the U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea & Rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the e-Commerce market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global e-Commerce market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global e-Commerce market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the e-Commerce market are Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, eBay Inc., JD.com, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 e-Commerce: An Overview

2.2 e-Commerce Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global e-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global e-Commerce Market: Product Categories Analysis

3.3 Global e-Commerce Market: Transaction Type Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific e-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America e-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe e-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World e-Commerce Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on e-Commerce Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on e-Commerce Product Categories

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transactions

5.1.4 Retail Megatrends Post COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Internet Connectivity

6.1.2 Surging Gen Z and Millennial Population

6.1.3 Rising Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.4 Increasing Adoption of M-Commerce

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Growing Acceptance of Digital Transactions

6.1.7 Expansion in Regional Localization of Internet Content

6.1.8 Elevating Shopping experience

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Rising Malware Applications

6.2.2 Ambiguity with Cross Border Trade

6.2.3 Asymmetry in Information (Virtual vs Reality)

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increase in Mobile 5G Subscriptions

6.3.2 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.3.3 Expansion of e-Commerce Share in Total Retail Sales

6.3.4 Escalating Use of Search Engine Optimization

6.3.5 Rising Popularity of Self Service Platforms

6.3.6 Rising Adoption of Omnichannel Platforms

6.3.7 Growing Trend of Green Consumerism

6.3.8 Technological Innovations

6.3.9 Integrating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in e-Commerce Industry



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global e-Commerce Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global e-Commerce Players by Market Share

7.3 Global e-Commerce Market Players by Estimated Monthly Visits

7.4 Global Fashion e-Commerce Market Players by Estimated Monthly Visits



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.2 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

8.3 eBay Inc.

8.4 JD.com, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65a6lz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

