World Economic Forum Selects Smart Wires as a Technology Pioneer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum has included Smart Wires in the small group of companies it identified as Technology Pioneers in 2020. This recognizes that Smart Wires is one of the world's top technology companies and is poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Smart Wires develops and implements technologies that accelerates a low-cost path to global decarbonization by dramatically increasing the delivery of electricity through existing power grids.

"We're excited to welcome Smart Wires to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Smart Wires and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"We are proud and humbled to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Smart Wires CEO, Gregg Rotenberg. "This is probably the world's top honor for a company that has graduated from the early growth stages and is now making a major global impact. The Forum's track-record in quickly identifying companies that will change their industries is breath-taking and we are so proud to join companies like Google, Twitter and Spotify as Technology Pioneers."

"I believe that within ten years, all major power grids will be operated by modern power flow technology. We will move from a grid managed mostly with steel and copper solutions, to a grid managed mostly by semi-conductors and software. This "digital grid" will enable much more rapid decarbonization with lower costs and less disruption to communities and the environment. We are committed to collaborating with utilities to quickly and affordably achieve the energy transition," he added.

Following its selection as a 2020 Technology Pioneer, Smart Wires will be invited to contribute to Forum activities, events and discussions over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are shaping a wide range of industries. These leading companies are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Technology Pioneers are selected based on their innovation, impact, leadership and relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here.

More information on past winners and information on the community is available here.

About Smart Wires: Smart Wires develops and implements innovative technologies that advance the delivery of electricity. With our technology, electric utilities can maximize transfer capacity on their grids. This means more renewables, improved flexibility and stability, and less constraints, costs and environmental impact. With our next generation SmartValve™ technology, alongside our advanced analytics and consulting services, we are built to assist utilities solve problems and evolve the grid.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

About the Global Innovators: The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

