World Emblem Mexico Meets Requirements for Facility and Merchandise Authorization (FAMA)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Emblem, one of the world's leading suppliers of apparel and headwear decorations, recently received their Facility and Merchandise Authorization (FAMA) certification.

World Emblem Mexico received their certification after an audit from the Fair Labor Association, which strives to improve workers' lives worldwide. This will allow World Emblem Mexico to produce emblems and goods from any company that requires a FAMA certification, such as the Disney corporation.

About FAMA. FAMA ensures that factory operations are compliant with specific safety regulations and requirements. In addition to preventing counterfeit or dangerous products from entering the market, FAMA also ensures that factory employees enjoy safe and humane working conditions and contain materials safe for their intended audiences.

Earning a FAMA certification involves a multi-step process that includes a lengthy and extensive application and submission period. After the application submission period, a FAMA representative conducts an in-person factory audit to ensure the company meets licensing requirements as well as adheres to strict standards.

The auditing process also consists of a thorough installation inspection; verifying compliance with health and safety laws; documentation of factory receipts on payroll, records, and employee files; and personnel interviews, where employees are asked about working conditions.

As a result of meeting these requirements, World Emblem is able to manufacture licensed Disney products and work with other licensees.

In 2018, World Emblem Mexico also passed Sumerra's Social Compliance Audit with a perfect score. Sumerra is a worldwide company that aims to verify workers' rights, safe conditions, and environmental stewardship.

World Emblem truly believes its employees and clients are their most important assets. They are committed to maintaining top facilities and remaining at the forefront of ingenuity by continually looking for opportunities for improvement.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is one of the world's leading suppliers in high quality decorations. They offer a variety of custom embroidered, sublimated and digitally printed patches, high-visibility striping, transfers, and more. World Emblem's latest product, FlexStyle, elevates brands with eye-catching 3D detail. The deep texturing and dramatic finishes increase the premium value of the final product.

World Emblem strives for long-term relationships with clients based on solid know-how and a consistently reliable experience. Their company mission is to help businesses create an unforgettable first impression.

