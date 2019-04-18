World Endodontic Devices Industry Outlook to 2026; Analyzed by Type, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endodontic Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endodontic devices market was valued at US$ 1,460.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,296.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Technological advancement in endodontic devices and increasing patient literacy regarding dental health drive the endodontic devices market. Nickel-titanium products are in demand for root canal therapy to restore dental health and increase facial aesthetics.



Dental instruments are dominating the type segment for endodontic devices market. The important parameters that determine its market growth are increasing demand for nickel-titanium instrument and growing demand for motors and apex locators to restore teeth and ensure gum health. Consumables are growing at a steady pace owing to the availability of a diverse range of obturators and cleaning consumable products to ensure safe and quicker root canal procedure.



Dental hospitals and research academia are reigning the end-use segment for endodontic devices market. Affordable dental care and increased government and regular maintenance of endodontic devices inventory drive the dental hospitals market growth. Dental clinics are growing at a significant pace owing to increasing dental care burden of government-affiliated hospitals and untapped market in remote areas.



North America is holding a share of 36% and is the clear leader in global endodontic devices market. The rising prevalence of gingivitis, dental plaque, and rising public dental health awareness drive market growth in North America. The presence of market leaders such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, COLTENE Group, etc. further propels the endodontic devices market growth.



Europe represents 30% share owing to the increasing number of edentulism in geriatric patients and craving for sugary food and drinks. The Asia Pacific represents 20% market share and will grow at a rapid pace in the near future on account of increasing dental deformities in adult population due to increasing consumption of tobacco and betel nut products. Significant growth in medical tourism bolsters the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Endodontic product manufacturers providing dental care are Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC., COLTENE Group., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont and Ultradent Products.



Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of edentulism and dental cavities

Significant growth in the number of dental clinics and rising public dental health awareness

The supportive regulatory environment for endodontic devices in developed and developing nations

