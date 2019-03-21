World Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market 2019-2023 - Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries
Mar 21, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Dichloride (EDC): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene dichloride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene dichloride.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene dichloride
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing ethylene dichloride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene dichloride manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of ethylene dichloride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Ethylene dichloride market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World ethylene dichloride capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World ethylene dichloride production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Ethylene dichloride consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Ethylene dichloride global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Ethylene dichloride prices in the world market
4. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Ethylene dichloride European market analysis
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- UK
4.2. Ethylene dichloride Asia Pacific market analysis
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Ethylene dichloride North American market analysis
- USA
4.4. Ethylene dichloride Latin American market analysis
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Venezuela
4.5. Ethylene dichloride Middle East market analysis
- Egypt
- Iran
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
5. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Ethylene dichloride capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Ethylene dichloride consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Ethylene dichloride market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ETHYLENE DICHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
