World Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2020: Market Sizing, Forecasts and Industry Analysis
May 15, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The factory automation platform as a service market is poised to grow by $ 2.92 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on the factory automation platform as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of IT and OT convergence, shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model in the manufacturing industry, and increasing number of investments in smart factories. This study identifies the increasing focus on edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the factory automation platform as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of strategic collaborations, and virtualization of industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The factory automation platform as a service market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The factory automation platform as a service market covers the following areas:
- Factory automation platform as a service market sizing
- Factory automation platform as a service market forecast
- Factory automation platform as a service market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading factory automation platform as a service market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Telit Communication Plc. Also, the factory automation platform as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Platform - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Professional service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Telit Communication Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xh58b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article