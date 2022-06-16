World Famous Kinjaz Dance Crew Saves Their Company by Launching Plant-Based Brand, KinjaBang Noodles

From Panic to Pivot - How the Kinjaz Dance Crew saved their company by pivoting from dance to noodles during the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned dance crew, Kinjaz (NBC's World of Dance, MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, Choreographers for Justin Bieber, BTS, SuperM and other K-Pop Superstars) along with CPG powerhouse Jaback Group are proud to announce the distribution expansion of KinjaBang Noodles, their plant-based noodle meals to 7-Eleven, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Don Quixote, and Jewel-Osco.

In early 2020, Covid-19 shut down the world and forced Kinjaz to close down all their dance studios, cancel all tours and effectively brought business to a halt. Quickly pivoting, Kinjaz partnered with Jaback Group, a leading business development conglomerate in the CPG space, to create KinjaBang Noodles, a convenient plant-based instant noodle meal. Leveraging a rabid Kinjaz social following of 4 Million+, KinjaBang Noodles launched on Amazon in December 2020, selling out within hours, and went on to become an "Amazon's Choice" item. Since its launch, KinjaBang Noodles has seen rapid growth, and is now on the verge of being sold in every state across the nation.

"It was a no-brainer for Jaback Group to partner with the Kinjaz in developing KinjaBang Noodles. We always love to work with top-tier, global influencers whose passion and expectations of quality matches our own," says CEO and Founder of Jaback Group (Developer of the KinjaBang Noodles brand), Alex Cotraviwat.

Unlike most types of deep-fried instant noodles in the market, KinjaBang Noodles are air-dried using a proprietary 18-hour process to maintain freshness. The ingredients are simple and free of preservatives and the flour used in KinjaBang Noodles are free of bleaching agents. The vegetable packet contains a medley of dried cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and green onions. Each package comes with simple cooking instructions and a convenient tray, with all the necessary items to build your own meal…all in under 5 minutes!

Kinjabang Noodles is a 100% plant-based, air-dried and never fried, convenient noodle kit currently available in various retailers throughout the entire US. www.kinjabangnoodles.com

Established in 2010, Kinjaz is the world's leading and most recognized dance brand. Comprised of an international collective of some of the world's top dancers and choreographers, Kinjaz' mission is to innovate, entertain, and positively impact the world through movement, media, and mentality. www.kinjaz.com

Jaback Group is a diversified holding company that owns and operates an evolving portfolio of subsidiaries in essential consumer goods, natural products, and fashion. www.jabackgroup.com

