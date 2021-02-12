World Federation of Neurology Launches Global Brain Health Awareness Campaign

"Brain health impacts every aspect of life, so poor brain health negatively affects an individual's life, including their family, friends, job, passions and goals," said WFN President Prof. William Carroll. "This impacts society as a whole as people are pulled away from their communities, resources are depleted and productivity is lost. When we promote and nurture brain health, we can change millions of lives around the world."

To launch the initiative, the World Federation of Neurology is hosting a webinar on February 17 at 3:00 p.m. UK. The webinar is free to attend and registration can be found at https://bit.ly/3ttIzuT .

"Education and advocacy go hand-in-hand in the fight to improve brain health," said Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, the WFN's Secretary-General. "By sharing this important work with people from around the world, of different backgrounds, age groups and education levels, we make critical and complex information available and actionable."

This webinar is open to the public and features WFN's leaders and regional presidents, including:

Prof. William M Carroll, AM, MB BS, MD, FRACP, FRCP(E), president of the World Federation of Neurology

Univ. Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Grisold, FAAN, secretary general of the World Federation of Neurology

Jim Stevens, MD, FAAN, president of the American Academy of Neurology

Prof. Marco Medina, president of the Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies

Prof. Claudio Bassetti, MD, FEAN, president of the European Academy of Neurology

Prof. Beomseok Jeon, president of the Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology

Prof. Foad Abd-Allah, president of the African Academy of Neurology

Prof. Maged Abdel Naseer, President of the Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies

This webinar is the first of a number that will be launched in support of the Brain Health Initiative.

The Brain Health Initiative simplifies complex topics in neurology to help maintain, improve and promote brain health around the globe, including in underserved and under-resourced regions. Each lesson is a standalone package but with a common format comprising a professionally produced video and supporting written documents.

New units will be released regularly.

"The World Federation of Neurology developed the Brain Health initiative to further our mission of fostering quality neurology and brain health worldwide," said Prof. Carroll. "The programme gives viewers the knowledge and tools they need to take steps to improve brain health both personally and within their own community."

This initiative follows the World Federation of Neurology's successful 6th annual World Brain Day project that focuses on raising awareness for a specific aspect of brain health, with 2020 asking the world to "Move Together to End Parkinson's Disease" in partnership with the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society. With 122 organizations across the world involved, the Federation is uniquely positioned to lead the conversation in both global advocacy and education on the topic of brain health.

Find out more at https://wfneurology.org/brain-health-initiative.

About the World Federation of Neurology

The World Federation of Neurology represents 122 member neurological societies around the globe whose mission is to foster quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training with an emphasis on underserved areas of the world. WFN supports the spread of accurate research and clinical information in pursuit of improvements in the field of neurology. The Federation unites the globe for brain health annually on July 22 for World Brain Day, with each year focused on a different area of brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at https://wfneurology.org/ .

