World Film and Music Market: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Plans

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Film And Music Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Film and Music Market Global Report 2020" provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global film and music market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



North America was the largest region in the global film and music market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global film and music market. Africa was the smallest region in the global film and music market.



Stereoscopic 3D involves enabling 3D effects using software techniques. Major studios, like Disney, are showing strong interest in the S3D format. Disney made the largest number of S3D animated projects to date, the company is investigating the possibility of producing films in S3D natively. Stereoscopic projection technology is only marginally more expensive than standard digital projection systems. Stereoscopic 3D technology provides a more realistic depth perception to the audience than conventional 2D technology.



The global film and music market is expected to decline from $310.1 billion in 2019 to $300.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $350.4 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the film and music? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Film And Music market global report answers all these questions and many more.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider film and music market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The film and music market section of the report gives context. It compares the film and music market with other segments of the media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, film and music indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Time Warner

Sony

CBS Corporation

Walt Disney

Twenty First Century Fox

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Film And Music Market Characteristics



4. Film And Music Market Product Analysis



5. Film And Music Market Supply Chain



6. Film And Music Market Customer Information



7. Film And Music Market Trends And Strategies



8. Film And Music Market Size And Growth



9. Film And Music Market Regional Analysis



10. Film And Music Market Segmentation



11. Film And Music Market Segments



12. Film And Music Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Film And Music Market



14. Western Europe Film And Music Market



15. Eastern Europe Film And Music Market



16. North America Film And Music Market



17. South America Film And Music Market



18. Middle East Film And Music Market



19. Africa Film And Music Market



20. Film And Music Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Film And Music Market



22. Market Background: Media Market



23. Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lno9g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

