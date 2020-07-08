World Finance Announces Sustainability Awards 2020 Winners

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has climbed up the corporate agenda in recent years, but it's still relatively uncommon for companies to put words into action and take the steps necessary to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. In their second year running, the World Finance Sustainability Awards celebrate the companies putting green values at the forefront of their business operations.

One of the winners of this year's awards, ON Semiconductor, was recognised not just for providing enough power solutions to replace 70 coal-fired power stations, but also for reusing and recycling materials across all of its manufacturing sites. Similarly, global real estate company City Developments Limited was singled out for its extensive research and development into green building technology, as well as its commitment to social initiatives in Singapore.

The companies named in World Finance's Sustainability Awards have all gone the extra mile to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into different branches of the business. But across industries, there is still work to be done. Many organisations don't yet have the processes in place to assess the environmental impact of their operations. It's only once they have these analytical solutions that businesses will be able to implement more sustainable methods.

It's increasingly clear that many consumers feel motivated to buy from businesses that operate sustainably. Shareholders, too, are placing more onus on businesses' adherence to ESG values. As the year continues, we are likely to see more and more organisations like those named in the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2020 facing up to their environmental impact and doing what's needed to become greener businesses.

To see the full list of winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/sustainability-awards-2020

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media